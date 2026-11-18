The MotoGP World Championship heads to Portimão in Portugal’s Algarve this coming weekend for the penultimate round of the 2026 season. Marc Márquez arrives with a 60-point lead over Jorge Martín (Aprilia). At the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, the 33-year-old Spaniard could secure his tenth world title – his eighth in MotoGP – ahead of schedule.

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The organisers intend to take this possibility into account. Due to the time difference with Central Europe, the Portimão event has traditionally been scheduled so that the premier class Grand Prix takes place on Sunday between the Moto2 and Moto3 races. Now, however, the schedule has been changed: the MotoGP race will bring the weekend to a close on Sunday, starting at 2.00 pm Central European Time.

Should Marc Marquez clinch the title on Sunday, this timetable will allow for extensive celebrations. It is likely that a number of events have been planned for the Spaniard. The fact is, however, that Márquez could secure his tenth world title as early as Saturday in the sprint race. To do so, he would simply need to score two more points than his rival Jorge Martín.

Timetable for the 2026 Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal (CET):

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Friday, 20 November:

10.00 – 10.35 (35 mins): Moto3, FP1 10.50 – 11.30 (40 mins): Moto2, FP1 11.45 – 12.30 (45 mins): MotoGP, FP1 2.15 pm – 2.50 pm (35 mins): Moto3, Practice 3.05 pm – 3.45 pm (40 mins): Moto2, Practice 4.00 pm – 5.00 pm (60 mins): MotoGP, Practice

Saturday, 21 November:

09.40 – 10.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2 10.25 – 10.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2 11.10 – 11.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2 11.50 – 12.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1 12.15 – 12.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2 1.45 pm – 2.00 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1 2.10 pm – 2.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2 2.40 pm – 2.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1 3.05 pm – 3.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2 4.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)

Sunday, 22 November: