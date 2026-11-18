Soichiro Honda was born on 17 November 1906 in Hamamatsu, in Shizuoka Prefecture on Honshu, Japan’s main island, a good 100 kilometres south-west of Tokyo, the eldest of five children.

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He had little interest in his schoolwork, but was far more fascinated by technology and mechanics. He therefore began an apprenticeship in Tokyo at a repair workshop for bicycles and motorbikes, and later for cars as well.

With the support of his boss there, Art Shokai, he returned to his hometown of Hamamatsu in 1928 to set up a branch there and run it as director. At the same time, after work, he worked as a racing mechanic for his boss, who was also a racing driver.

In 1931, Soichiro Honda filed his first patent, which aimed to replace the wooden rims that had been standard up to that point with metal rims.

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In July 1936, he competed in his first car race at the ‘All Japan Speed Rally’, driving himself with one of his brothers as co-driver. This ended in his first of several serious accidents. During the oval race at the Tama River circuit near Tokyo that same year, he was already well in the lead with a lap record when, whilst lapping a backmarker, he collided with the car and was thrown from the vehicle. It took him two years to recover from his serious injuries (including a broken shoulder and wrist, and facial injuries).

He realised he should confine himself to engineering and, in 1937, founded his first company, ‘Tokai Seiki Heavy Industry’. Through this company, he manufactured pistons and piston rings. He did this not primarily for profit, but because he wanted to tackle the persistent thermal problems that had plagued internal combustion engines in general – and these components in particular – up to that point. He carried out countless unorthodox experiments with various materials and metal alloys, and in the process realised that his level of education was insufficient. Consequently, at the age of 31, he began studying at a technical university.

In November 1937, Soichiro Honda ‘invented’ the ‘super piston ring’, made from a mixture of silicon and metal. This made him the market leader and Toyota’s main supplier.

During the Second World War, ‘Tokai Seiki Heavy Industry’ also produced goods for the Japanese army. Mass production required large numbers of less-skilled workers, a challenge which Soichiro Honda addressed by switching to fully automated and robot-assisted manufacturing.

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As a result of wartime destruction and a devastating earthquake, Soichiro Honda’s factory was badly damaged by the end of the war; yet it was still of such value that he was able to sell it to Toyota for what was then a fortune. Afterwards, his mind was a blank, but following a year’s ‘break’ and a period of self-discovery, he founded the ‘Honda Technical Research Institute’ in Hamamatsu in October 1946 and began producing mopeds with auxiliary engines. These proved to be a huge success, particularly amongst the impoverished population.

On 24 September 1948, he founded the ‘Honda Motor Company’, his final and greatest empire. Initially, the company manufactured 50cc and 98cc engines, which were fitted to a business partner’s bicycles and sold as mopeds. As the bicycle manufacturer could not keep up with the volume of orders, Honda decided to build complete vehicles himself. Honda’s first motorcycle was the ‘Dream Type D’, featuring an air-cooled 98-cc two-stroke engine. However, Soichiro Honda did not consider this technology to be viable for the future, so from 1951 onwards he switched to the simpler four-stroke technology with the Honda Dream Type E, featuring a 146-cc four-stroke engine, and remained on this path for civilian use.

Driven by the philosophy of boosting global motorbike sales through success in motor racing, he visited the Isle of Man in 1954. It was not until 1959, however, that Honda entered the world stage, following extensive testing and national races in Japan. In 1960, Teisuke Tanaka secured Honda’s first podium finish by coming third at the German Grand Prix at Solitude near Stuttgart, and at the World Championshipseason opener in 1961, the Australian Tom Phillis secured the first Grand Prix victory for the up-and-coming company from the Land of the Rising Sun in the 125cc class race at the Montjuïc circuit in Barcelona. That year also saw great success in the 250cc class, with both world championship titles going to Tom Phillis and Mike Hailwood respectively by the end of the year. It was the overture to an unprecedented success story that continues to this day.

Marc Marquez in Barcelona im Jahr 2019 Foto: Thorsten Horn Marc Marquez in Barcelona im Jahr 2019 © Thorsten Horn

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Yet Soichiro Honda was not merely a motorcycle enthusiast, but a motoring fanatic through and through. Thus, his first racing car was built as early as the 1950s. At that time, he was also involved in the car trade and, more for his own enjoyment, put a car on the road with a self-built chassis and a massive American V8 aircraft engine.

When, in early 1962, draft legislation emerged suggesting that the Japanese government, following the US model, intended to limit the number of major Japanese car manufacturers to three, time was of the essence. Within a very short space of time, Honda developed two cars – the T360 compact car and the S360 sports coupé – and unveiled them to the public as early as October of the same year at the Tokyo Motor Show. This meant they had pre-empted the government, as such a law had now been rendered absurd.

Of course, it was not to end with these two hastily produced models, as Honda quickly established itself as one of the leading manufacturers in the four-wheel sector as well. Once again, motor racing was to pave the way and rapidly boost the company’s profile. To this end, the company set its sights on entering Formula 1. This plan was put into action in 1964 with a replica – or rather, the company’s own further development – of a Cooper-Climax and a 12-cylinder V-engine developed entirely in-house as the power unit.

After a few ups and downs in the premier class, Honda celebrated its first Drivers’ World Championship title in 1987 as the engine supplier to Williams, with the Brazilian Nelson Piquet at the wheel. This was followed by a winning streak comprising four further consecutive World Championship titles (1988 to 1991) with McLaren and the drivers Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Soichiro Honda was unable to celebrate the final World Championship title. He passed away on 5 August 1991 at the age of 84, following a busy but fulfilling life.

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In motorbike racing, Honda remains the undisputed record holder with 62 world championship titles and well over 800 Grand Prix victories across all classes. However, its last title win in MotoGP was seven years ago. Marc Márquez clinched that title in 2019. At the time, it was his sixth in the premier class. This coming weekend in Portimão, the Spaniard could draw level with the previous sole record-holder, Giacomo Agostini, by winning his eighth premier-class title and, perhaps even more importantly for him, overtake his arch-rival Valentino Rossi by one.