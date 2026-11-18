Her rise to prominence happened in the blink of an eye. In 2024, Schönborn became the first woman and the youngest competitor to win the KW Berg-Cup. Just one year later, her success in the ‘Beyond Rally’ development programme catapulted her straight into the Junior World Rally Championship. The next step in her career followed in 2026: the Hunsrück native competed for Opel in both the European Rally Championship and the all-electric ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But her meteoric rise in motor sport comes at a price. Alongside her international rally commitments, Schönborn works as an engineer in vehicle testing. Two demanding worlds that are becoming increasingly difficult to balance. She has now decided to draw a line under things and focus on her career for the time being.

Claire Schönborn/Michael Wenzel vor dem letzten Rallyeeinsatz Foto: Opel Claire Schönborn/Michael Wenzel vor dem letzten Rallyeeinsatz © Opel

“I don’t do anything half-heartedly; I give 110 per cent and more,” says Schönborn, explaining her decision. After two intense years of rallying, she feels it is therefore time to re-prioritise. It was a decision that was anything but easy for her. However, this does not mean she is ending her career: “I’m not calling it a day – that’s important to me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team boss Manfred Stohl also regrets the move. He particularly praises Schönborn’s meticulous preparation, her professionalism and her technical feedback. Nevertheless, he respects her decision.

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Thomas Kuttruf Read More

Before she puts her rally gloves away for the time being, the Spa Rally awaits on 28 and 29 November. Together with co-driver Michael Wenzel, Schönborn intends to give it one last go in the Opel Mokka GSE Rally. After six out of seven rounds, the duo sit fifth in the overall standings with 95 points – just one point behind the fourth-placed Spaniard, Alex Espanol. Moving up to fourth place is therefore their stated aim.

Letzte Ausfahrt für Opel bei der Rallye Spa Foto: Opel Letzte Ausfahrt für Opel bei der Rallye Spa © Opel

Sixteen special stages covering just under 194 kilometres offer the final opportunity to end the season on a high note. Schönborn is already familiar with the Ardennes from last year. Back then, she was still driving an Opel Corsa Rally6 at the Rallye Spa; this time, she’ll be aiming for the best possible end to the season in the electric Mokka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After that, it’s time to step out of the rally cockpit and back into everyday working life. But anyone reading Schönborn’s words carefully should bear one thing in mind: this break is not a farewell. The door to the rallying world remains open.