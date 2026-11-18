Honda rider Joan Mir still does not feel fit enough to compete in a MotoGP weekend. As a result, the 29-year-old will not be taking part in the Portuguese Grand Prix this coming weekend either.

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“After Joan Mir experienced a recurrence of his symptoms at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday and missed the Qatar GP, he and his medical team have carried out an intensive series of further tests alongside his rehabilitation programme,” said a press release from the Honda factory team on 18 November. “On the advice of his doctors, Joan Mir will miss the Portuguese Grand Prix, with the aim of returning in Valencia to conclude the 2026 MotoGP World Championship and his time as a factory rider with Honda.”

The aim is therefore for Joan Mir to compete in the season finale in Valencia at the end of November and bring his chapter with Honda to a successful close. Almost more important for the Spaniard is the Valencia test, which is set to take place on 1 December. On that occasion, Joan Mir will have his first opportunity to ride the 850cc Gresini Ducati. After that, it’s off into the winter break.

Joan Mir Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Joan Mir © Gold and Goose Photography

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Jake Dixon aims to make progress on the Honda RC213V

Having already stood in for Joan Mir in Qatar, Superbike rider Jake Dixon will now also compete in the MotoGP weekend at Portimão. In the Doha desert, Dixon recently put in a respectable performance on the Honda RC213V. He finished both races, coming 16th and 14th. He kept the gap to the leaders within reasonable limits on both occasions, even picking up two World Championship points. He is keen to make further progress at Portimão.

“It’s another great honour that HRC is giving me this opportunity, and just like in Qatar, I want to make the most of it,” said Jake Dixon. “I was absolutely thrilled after the last Grand Prix, and it will be important to stay calm and approach Portugal in a similar way. I now have a slightly better understanding of the Honda RC213V, so we can pick up exactly where we left off last time.”

Dixon knows the spectacular rollercoaster circuit in the Algarve very well from his Moto2 days. “Portimão is a circuit I know well, but on this bike I’ll obviously have to focus on adjusting all my markers and lines,” the 30-year-old said, looking ahead. “Our goal remains the same: to get as close as possible to the other Honda riders and to get faster with every session.”