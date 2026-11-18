When Bernie Ecclestone comments on events in the premier class, he doesn’t mince his words. The architect of modern Formula 1 does not mince his words when it comes to his beloved sport. In his latest interview with colleagues from ‘RTL/Sky Sport’, the 96-year-old did not hold back – particularly when it came to the Ferrari team.

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Ecclestone is certain that they should have won the World Championship. “They had the best car. But so many different things went wrong,” is his verdict. He also believes he knows where the problem lies: “There are too many Italians. Everyone thinks they know better how to run the team, that it’s being run badly and that they’d do a better job.”

Nevertheless, the Briton is critical of the team management in Maranello. When asked about the current Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, he explains: “To be honest, he’s a nice bloke, but he’s simply in over his head when it comes to leading a team like Ferrari.” Ferrari needs a very, very strong personality at the helm who is constantly thinking about the team. “I wonder whether he really devotes the bulk of his thoughts to Ferrari,” he adds, referring to Vasseur.

Bernie Ecclestone is convinced: Lewis Hamilton needs to think about retiring

Ecclestone also has some critical words for Ferrari’s superstar Lewis Hamilton. Having already suggested to the seven-time world champion last year that he should retire from Formula 1, he says: “As soon as he gets into the car to start a race, he’s already whingeing and complaining about something before the first corner – no matter what it is.” He is convinced this will not change, which is why he concludes: “He’s now reaching the age where he needs to think about retiring.”

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For Ecclestone, one thing is certain: Ferrari needs a clear number one among its drivers. “It’s much better to have a genuine number one and a very competent number two who doesn’t try to be number one, but knows that they are number two – a safety net for the team.” It is also clear who the former Formula 1 boss sees in the role of lead driver: “Leclerc is a Ferrari man,” he says of Hamilton’s team-mate. “Hamilton, on the other hand, came in and tried to change the way Ferrari operates. It’s too late for him to do that on his own.”