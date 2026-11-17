The Supersport World Championship will have revised technical regulations for 2027, resulting in a reduction in power, meaning that engines in the middle displacement category will in future only produce around 135 PS. KTM and Team Freudenberg have worked hard this year to make the 990 RC R race-ready for 2027.

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Most recently, testing took place with Jonas Folger on 10–11 November at Castelloli, north-west of Barcelona; the circuit is owned by KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner. “The weather wasn’t perfect, but we were able to discover a lot of new things and tried out a number of set-ups regarding the chassis and engine mapping,” team boss Carsten Freudenberg revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. “We’re running at the power level that will be permitted under future regulations. That’s why it’s hard to say where we stand, because everyone else is still running at 145 to 150 PS.”

Jonas Folger bringt die KTM zur Rennreife Foto: freudenberg Jonas Folger bringt die KTM zur Rennreife © freudenberg

Freudenberg had already hinted to this motorsport portal back in August that he saw his team competing in the IDM rather than the World Championship in 2027. That is now a fact: the Freudenberg team has not applied to promoter Liberty for a World Championship place and will therefore be missing from the starting grid.

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There are several reasons for this. “The World Championship season starts as early as February in Australia, which would be too soon for us to get everything homologated and ready,” explained the Saxon. “What’s more, competing without manufacturer support is virtually impossible. But I hadn’t even given that a thought. Our focus is on the IDM; that’s where we want to try and be on the grid next year.”

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KTM boss holds the Freudenberg team in high regard

“Our development team is receiving tremendous feedback; it’s a brilliant collaboration with Freudenberg,” praised KTM Managing Director Gottfried Neumeister in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “But our budget is limited; we have to consider how many things we can do at the same time. We’ve opted for the premier class, MotoGP, and have committed to another five years. We can’t do everything at once, but we’ve found a way forward with a partner. We supply the technology, we supply the kits, we provide support behind the scenes, and others can then use them for racing. I hear the calls and requests, but with Factory Racing we have to pool our resources and decide what to focus on. Supersport can only be handled by one partner for us. The 990 RC was our first attempt, and it’s been well received by customers. It goes without saying that we’re keen to develop this further.”

By 2027, we envisage eight motorbike brands in the Supersport World Championship: Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, QJ Motor, Triumph, Yamaha and ZX Moto will remain. Whilst MV Agusta will drop out, Suzuki will join . We do not expect a KTM team to enter the World Championship until 2028 at the earliest.

Teams & Riders, 2027 Supersport World Championship:

Kawasaki: Jaume Masia (E), David Salvador (E) Motozoo Suzuki: Mattia Casadei (I) ZX Moto: Valentin Debise (F), Federico Caricasulo (I) Honda: Ana Carrasco (E), Perolari? QJ Motor Ten Kate: Can Öncü (TR), Zonta van den Goorbergh (NL) AS Yamaha: Jeremy Alcoba (E), Aldi Mahendra (IND) GMT94 Yamaha: Roberto Garcia (E), Unai Orradre (E) Kofler Yamaha: Andreas Kofler (A) VFT Yamaha: Filippo Farioli (I) PTR Triumph: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Joshua Whatley (GB) Renegade Triumph: Tom Booth-Amos (GB), Ayumu Sasaki (J) Compos Triumph: Ondrej Vostatek (CZ), Ryusei Yamanaka (J) Feel Ducati: Philipp Öttl (D) Orelac Ducati: Marcos Ramirez (E), Marcos Ludena (E) WRP Ducati: Matteo Ferrari (E), still to be confirmed Althea Ducati: Andrea Giombini (I), Zaccone? D34G Ducati: Dennis Foggia (I), still to be confirmed Renzi Corse Ducati: Jesús Torres (E)

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