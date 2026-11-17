With his tenth world title, Marc Marquez would overtake Valentino Rossi in the all-time rankings across all classes. Overtaking his long-standing rival, of all people, is a special milestone for the Spaniard. The question of which rider is the greatest of all time has divided the MotoGP fanbase for years.

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Chicho Lorenzo, the father of five-time motorcycle world champion and former Rossi team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, also takes into account who the two had to beat in this comparison. “Márquez has beaten the best. That lends even more weight to his statistics,” he said on the ‘Fast & Curious’ podcast.

Did Rossi damage his own legacy?

Up until 2009, Rossi had won practically every other race. “Had he retired back then, he would have left behind a record that would have been very difficult to match,” said Lorenzo. Instead, Rossi continued racing for another twelve years and won far less frequently. Lorenzo cites the competition as one reason for this: Dani Pedrosa, two-time MotoGP World Champion Casey Stoner and his son Jorge, who won three titles in the premier class, all challenged Rossi. Eventually, Márquez joined the fray.

When he made his MotoGP debut, Marquez thus came up against several riders whom Lorenzo counts amongst the best in history. Rossi, he noted, was already in the later stages of his career at that point. Lorenzo was impressed by how quickly the young Spaniard made his mark with his personality, his understanding of racing and his work ethic.

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He also holds it in high regard that Marquez became world champion again after injuries, operations and several difficult years. “I don’t know how many other sportsmen would have managed that,” said Lorenzo.

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Chicho und Jorge Lorenzo Foto: Facebook/Chicho Lorenzo School Chicho und Jorge Lorenzo © Facebook/Chicho Lorenzo School

A slow start to Marquez’s World Championship career

In the 125cc World Championship, by contrast, it took Marquez 37 races to secure his first victory. Romano Fenati won as early as his second Grand Prix, Maverick Viñales on his third and Valentino Rossi on his eleventh. Lorenzo has been following Márquez since his days in the Spanish Championship and sees this early phase as a key factor in his later successes.

“Those 37 races weren’t a waste of time. They were a crucial learning phase,” he emphasised. By the time Marquez finally won, he had already learnt to read races and adapt to different opponents.

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For Lorenzo, what matters in a racing driver is talent, character and training. Talent and character can be further developed through targeted training. What, in his view, sets Marquez apart from other outstanding riders is evident above all in the way he deals with setbacks. “When I look at Marc, I see a rider with extraordinary strength of character,” said Lorenzo.