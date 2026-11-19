As in 2026, there will be just three World Championship finals on the long track, kicking off on 22 August in Scheeßel. With Roden (Netherlands) as well as Morizes and Marmande (both in France), the same organisers will host the long-track events as this year. However, Roden and Marmande are swapping roles: the Team World Championship final will take place in southern France in 2027, whilst Roden will host the season finale of the Individual World Championship on 26 September. The fact that established and major organisers such as Herxheim, Vechta and Mühldorf are continuing to opt out of hosting World Championship events should finally be seen by the FIM as a warning sign and prompt it to re-evaluate its approach. Especially as the 2027 calendar once again contains no sporting qualifiers for the 2028 World Championship.

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There will also be World Championship speedway races on German soil next year, as the MSC Abensberg, the MSC Olching and the MSC Cloppenburg have been awarded the right to host such events. The highlight from a German perspective is the SGP3 on 25 and 26 June in Cloppenburg: over a two-day event comprising three races, the two semi-finals and the final of the 250cc World Championship will be held there.

In Abensberg, one of three qualifying rounds for the Speedway Grand Prix Challenge – which will take place on 18 September in Krško (SLO) – will be held on Whit Monday (17 May). In Olching on 19 June, just three weeks after the traditional Corpus Christi race, one of the three qualifying rounds for the SGP2, the U21 World Championship, will take place, meaning fans can look forward to two top-class races in Bavaria.

Separate from a Speedway Grand Prix, the semi-finals of the Speedway of Nations will be held in 2027: Whilst the semi-finals of the World Cup were held as part of the Grands Prix in Landshut and Riga in 2026, next year they will take place on 24 July in Glasgow (GB) and Macon (F).

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Dates for 2027:

Long-track World Championship: 22 August – Final 1 – Scheeßel (Germany) 4 September – Final 2 – Morizes (F) 26 September – Final 3 – Roden (NL)



Long-course Team World Championships: 13 July – Final – Marmande (F)



Long-track U23 World Cup: 22 May – Final – Morizes (F)



Speedway Grand Prix Qualifying: 17 May – Qualifying Round 1 – Abensberg (D) 22 May – Qualifying Round 2 – Scharnowitz (SK) 22 May – Qualifying Round 3 – Debrecen (H) 18 September – Challenge – Krško (SLO)



SGP2 (U21 World Championship) Qualifying: 19 June – Qualifying Round 1 – Graudenz (PL) 19 June – Qualifying Round 2 – Olching (D) 19 June – Qualifying Round 3 – Pardubice (CZ)



SGP3 (250cc World Championship): 25 June – Semi-finals 1 & 2 – Cloppenburg (Germany) 26 June – Final – Cloppenburg (D)



SGP4 World Championship: 10 July – Final – Terenzano (I)



SGP Academy: 16–18 September – Krško (SLO)



Speedway of Nations: 24 July – Semi-final 1 – Glasgow (GB) 24 July – Semi-final 2 – Macon (F)



Women’s Speedway: 15–16 July – Academy – Toruń (PL) 17 July – World Cup Final – Toruń (PL) 17 July – Gold Trophy Final – Toruń (PL)