Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara was forced to leave Qatar empty-handed. During the race, he initially struggled to keep up with his rivals’ pace, which saw him slip further and further down the field. On lap 14, the Spaniard was forced to retire due to technical problems with his engine and gearbox. The Pramac team had already been struggling with poor engine performance since the Malaysian Grand Prix. Things did not improve in Qatar, which is why the team led by team manager Alex De Angelis demanded an explanation from engine manufacturer Triumph.

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World Championship rival Manuel Gonzalez (Intact GP) finished sixth in Qatar – he, too, did not have an ideal weekend in the Doha desert. With the final two Grands Prix to go, 13.5 points separate Gonzalez and Guevara in the overall standings.

Izan Guevara: “Now is the time to go full throttle!”

Guevara is travelling to Portugal with the aim of reducing his deficit in the championship and keeping the title race alive until Valencia. The 22-year-old achieved his best Moto2 result at Portimão last year with a tenth-place finish. During the 2026 pre-season tests, he showed good pace on the legendary rollercoaster circuit, which has him feeling optimistic for this weekend.

“We’re heading to Portugal for a very technical circuit. We took a step forward there last year, and during pre-season testing we were able to find good pace in a very short space of time, which gives me extra motivation for this weekend,” emphasised Guevara. “Now is the time to go full throttle, fight at the front and try to close the gap in the championship.”

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The conditions could also play a decisive role in Portimão – as they always do. “We don’t yet know what the weather will bring – whether it will rain or the sun will shine – so we’ll have to adapt to whatever conditions we face. I’ll do my best, enjoy the weekend and carry on working as I have been.”