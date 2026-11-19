Until now, Las Vegas hadn’t been worth the trip for Formula 1’s most successful driver. Lewis Hamilton (41) finished seventh in 2023 when the premier class returned to the gambling mecca; in 2024, he secured P2 behind his Mercedes team-mate George Russell – the only highlight – followed by eighth place with Ferrari in 2025.

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Qualifying has generally turned into a nightmare: 10th on the grid in 2023 and 2024 with Mercedes, 19th with Ferrari in 2025, when, of all people, the superstar was eliminated in the first segment of the final practice session – ouch!

The outlook for Las Vegas in 2026: Ferrari essentially has a winning car, but the Italians will need to make more of it. And Lewis Hamilton will lose an hour of set-up work because Ferrari will put reserve driver Dino Beganovich behind the wheel in the first practice session; this is to comply with the FIA rule stipulating that every regular driver must be replaced by a young driver twice per season.

What might save Hamilton: The latest weather forecast suggests it will be wet in the first practice session but dry for the rest of the weekend.

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On paper, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is not a Ferrari track: on the long straight, the Italians’ power deficit comes into play, and the red racer also generates more aerodynamic drag than the aerodynamically efficient cars from Red Bull Racing and Mercedes.

In two of the last three races, Lewis Hamilton has vociferously criticised the team and his team-mate. But Lewis says: “When Charles flips down his visor, he wants to win just as much as I do. But we know our limits and our responsibilities. We’re constantly working on our communication, and at times I didn’t have all the information at my disposal. But we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

Ahead of the Grand Prix weekend in the gamblers’ mecca, Hamilton says: “It’s cold here; that’s going to be a huge issue. There’s not much you can do about it either. Perhaps you can tweak the tyre pressure a little, but that’s about it. The drivers will try to warm up the tyres over perhaps two laps. We’ve already seen that here in 2025.”