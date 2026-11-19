For the past week, the road racers – including the Austrians Julian Trummer and Florian Astner, as well as the Swiss rider Olivier Lupberger – have been in southern China, taking part in various activities to promote the Macau Grand Prix. On Thursday morning, they were finally allowed onto the circuit.

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Even in free practice, Peter Hickman (Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing) made it clear that he had not been tipped as the favourite in the run-up to the event for nothing. The four-time Macau Grand Prix winner was the only rider to break the 2:30-minute barrier, clocking a time of 2:29.913 minutes. Two further British riders, Paul Jordan and Phil Crowe, finished in the top three. Trummer (RVS Motorsport), Lupberger (Heidger-Motorsport) and Astner (Penz13 Racing) started the 58th edition of the invitational race in the Chinese gambling metropolis from 7th, 14th and 16th on the grid.

Just ten minutes after the end of free practice, the first qualifying session got underway. With a light breeze, an air temperature of 21 degrees and a track temperature of 22 degrees, Jordan made the most of the clear track to set the first fastest time. Meanwhile, final adjustments were being made to the motorbikes of Trummer and his Italian team-mate Maurizio Bottalico.

Halfway through the 30-minute qualifying session, Hickman led the timesheets with a time of 2:27.642, ahead of Crowe, Rob Hodson and Jordan. Trummer and Bottalico remained unfazed and were still in the pits. Lupberger, who had briefly been listed in 4th place, was in 13th, whilst Astner was at the bottom of the timesheets at that stage.

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In the final minutes, Hickman steadily improved his times. He eventually secured provisional pole position with a time of 2:26.395. On his very last lap of the 6.12-kilometre Guia Circuit – lined with stone walls and crash barriers – Trummer set the third-fastest time behind Hickman and Jordan. “In the heat of the moment, I made a small mistake that cost me a lot of time. I’m convinced I can improve further for the second qualifying session,” said the BMW rider. Astner and Lupberger finished Q1 in 16th and 17th places.

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Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix; 1st Qualifying Session