Laurin Heinrich set the fastest time in the first practice session of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. At the wheel of the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R, the German Porsche star clocked a best time of 2:15.632 minutes on the narrow city streets, putting him at the top of the timesheets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raffaele Marciello took second place in the WRT BMW M4 GT3. The Italian, racing under a Swiss licence, was 0.179 seconds behind Heinrich.

Maro Engel rounded off the top three in the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The half-hour session passed without any major incidents; only Luca Engstler, in the Lamborghini Huracán GT3, grazed the crash barrier, but this did not cause any interruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Results: Practice 1, FIA GT World Cup Macau (Top 10):

Laurin Heinrich – AO by Absolute – Porsche 911 GT3 R Raffaele Marciello – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Maro Engel – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Augusto Farfus – KRC – BMW M4 GT3 Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Joel Eriksson – Phantom Global Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Earl Bamber – Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Benjamin Goethe – Optimum Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Thomas Kuttruf Read More