Porsche star Laurin Heinrich sets first fastest time in practice in Macau
German Porsche star Laurin Heinrich set the first fastest time at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau in his Porsche 911 GT3 R. Luca Engstler grazed the wall in his Lamborghini Huracán GT3.
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Laurin Heinrich set the fastest time in the first practice session of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. At the wheel of the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R, the German Porsche star clocked a best time of 2:15.632 minutes on the narrow city streets, putting him at the top of the timesheets.
Raffaele Marciello took second place in the WRT BMW M4 GT3. The Italian, racing under a Swiss licence, was 0.179 seconds behind Heinrich.
Maro Engel rounded off the top three in the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.
The half-hour session passed without any major incidents; only Luca Engstler, in the Lamborghini Huracán GT3, grazed the crash barrier, but this did not cause any interruption.
Results: Practice 1, FIA GT World Cup Macau (Top 10):
Laurin Heinrich – AO by Absolute – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Raffaele Marciello – WRT – BMW M4 GT3
Maro Engel – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Augusto Farfus – KRC – BMW M4 GT3
Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3
Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Joel Eriksson – Phantom Global Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3
Earl Bamber – Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute – Audi R8 LMS GT3
Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3
Benjamin Goethe – Optimum Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3
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