For weeks, it remained unclear who would be behind the wheel for Cadillac alongside Sergio Pérez in 2027. The speculation was fuelled by the team itself – as team principal Marcin Budkowski beat about the bush when asked who would be driving the Cadillac race car in 2027.

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Now it’s clear: no, it won’t be Esteban Ocon, nor will it be Californian Colton Herta – because Cadillac has (belatedly) placed its trust in Valtteri Bottas, meaning the American F1 newcomers are continuing to rely on the experience of the two World Championship runners-up from Mexico and Finland.

Cadillac has announced: “We can confirm that Valtteri Bottas will remain with the team for the 2027 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. This announcement provides continuity and stability as Cadillac builds on its first season. Cadillac is continuing its long-term ambition to establish a competitive team at the forefront of global motorsport.”

“Valtteri brings extensive Formula 1 experience, technical expertise and a winning pedigree to the team. His feedback and leadership will continue to support the team’s development at its facilities in Silverstone, Indianapolis and Charlotte.”

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A dig from ten-time Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas (runner-up in the World Championship in 2019 and 2020): “Whoever it concerns – I’m staying! I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with Cadillac until 2027. We knew that building a new Formula 1 team from scratch wouldn’t be easy, but that’s exactly what makes this challenge so special.”

“We’ve laid the foundations, we’re learning and improving, and there’s much more to come; I’m hungry for more, and I believe in what we’re building together. Our story has only just begun.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team: “Valtteri’s experience, perspective and commitment are key strengths for our team. This continuity gives us a strong foundation as we continue to develop the team and work towards our ambitions in Formula 1. On the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the whole team is delighted that Valtteri will be on board alongside Checo until 2027, and we look forward to the next stage of our journey together.”

“Reserve and test drivers will be announced in due course.” We can reveal in advance that the reserve driver will be IndyCar star Colton Herta, whilst the test and junior driver will be New Yorker Ugo Ugochukwu (2026 Formula 3 Champion).

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