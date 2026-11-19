This left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Americans: when Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas after a break of more than 40 years, Max Verstappen, amidst all the fanfare (as always), did not mince his words.

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The Dutchman repeatedly criticised the organisation of the weekend and the nature of this World Championship race; he felt he had been made to look like a clown during the drivers’ presentation as part of the opening ceremony, he found the circuit uninteresting, and he was also furious that spectators were not adequately compensated for the botched Friday. Verstappen was blunt: “If I were a fan, I’d tear the whole place down.”

Max Verstappen has little time for show-oriented races such as those in Las Vegas (or Miami), as he explained ahead of the first Grand Prix on the Strip Circuit in 2023: “When I was a boy, I was swept away by the thrills of motorsport, not by any show elements. As a racer, I couldn’t care less about all this fuss.”

“I do understand that modern GP-goers want to be entertained all day long. But I think it’s more important to help them understand what our sport is actually about.”

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“Yes, new people are coming, but I doubt they’ll stick around as fans. I reckon they’re more likely to be people who’ve come to see their favourite performer and have a few drinks with their mates. They don’t understand what we’re doing here. Just so we’re clear – I love Las Vegas, just not for driving a Formula 1 car here.”

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After his victory, however, he sounded a little different: “We put on a good show here, and I’m looking forward to returning to this circuit next year. If the fans enjoyed the race as much as I did, then I’m satisfied.”

Verstappen followed that up with his second victory in 2025; there wasn’t much criticism to be heard anymore. Max has come to terms with the fact that such a glamorous Grand Prix simply has its place in the World Championship calendar, whether the traditionalists like it or not. “I enjoy coming to Las Vegas, but I don’t need all the fuss surrounding Formula 1, because I’m here to do a job.”

Ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas race, the now 74-time Grand Prix winner adds: “We still have a lot to learn, including for the 2027 season. We’re happy with the progress we’ve made, but the aim for the coming season must, of course, be to start at a higher level. Only then will we be in the running for the title again. We didn’t make the right decisions with this year’s car; we need to do better for 2027.”

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Formula 1 is returning to the V8 engine, with the 2030 season earmarked for the change. Max says: “I suppose people have realised that we don’t currently have the best or simplest solution when it comes to power units. Unfortunately, not much will change in that regard for the coming season.”

“As far as I’m concerned, I’d love to get rid of the turbocharger. Then we’d have a good sound again. And a naturally aspirated V10 straight away, please. But if we ban the turbo, fuel consumption will go up, so we’ll need bigger fuel tanks.”

On the subject of this coming weekend and the tyre issues, Max says: “It’s hard to say how it will all pan out. You can’t set up the car solely for warming up the tyres – it’s not that simple. But that’s not a new problem; it’s been the same in recent years.”

There’s still plenty of talk about Formula 1 moving on from Las Vegas towards the Middle East, with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Max says: “I just hope the FIA makes the right decisions here.”

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