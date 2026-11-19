Ferrari has an ace up its sleeve in the gambling capital of Las Vegas, and his name is Charles Leclerc. The 29-year-old Monegasque is always a force to be reckoned with on this sinfully fast circuit. The street circuit specialist secured pole position for his Ferrari here when Formula 1 returned to the circuit and finished second behind Max Verstappen. In the years that followed, Leclerc consistently featured among the frontrunners.

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The nine-time Grand Prix winner has stated on several occasions: “I love street circuits. I just like it when you have to find the right balance between speed and precision.”

This is also reflected in his qualifying record: four pole positions in Baku, two in Singapore, three in Monaco, plus the aforementioned pole in Las Vegas.

Leclerc is chasing his second win of the 2026 season following his victory at Silverstone. Speaking about his chances of success with the 2026 Ferrari, Charles says: “We want to finish the season in second place in the World Championship. We’re well on our way to that. But of course I still have a personal goal – I want to win before the end of the season.”

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“We struggled to get the tyres up to temperature in Brazil. And that’s going to be THE key issue here in Las Vegas. What’s more, it’s set to be wet at least during the first practice session, which won’t help either. Las Vegas will be a good test for us to see if we can get a better handle on these issues.”

An English journalist lost his FIA accreditation ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix for insulting Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari star says: “I was a bit surprised by the choice of words. I thought they were quite harsh. We drivers have to be able to take criticism; we need a thick skin – that’s fine. But I didn’t think the choice of words was right.”

In the article in question, Leclerc had been described as a “devious little bastard”.