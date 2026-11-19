Jeffrey Buis (24) on his retirement: “Sometimes you have to take a chance”
A month ago, Jeffrey Buis, aged just 24, announced his retirement as a professional racing rider. Here’s how the two-time Supersport 300 World Champion feels about his decision.
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With two titles and 18 wins to his name, Jeffrey Buis is the most successful rider in the Supersport 300 World Championship. As the winner at Assen and with two further podium finishes, the Dutchman proved this year that he is also among the top riders in the Sportbike category.
However, Buis has suffered a number of injuries throughout his career, including in 2026.
“I’ve had time to let it all sink in a bit. How am I feeling? Actually, quite good,”
By making his plans public, Buis, who hails from Meppel, felt a weight lift from his shoulders. “I no longer had to beat about the bush and could finally speak openly about my decision. The many reactions did me a world of good. Above all, the people close to me understand why I made this choice,” explained the Suzuki rider. “That doesn’t mean I’m glad I’ve stopped. On the contrary. Quitting racing never feels good, and it won’t for the time being. Racing is in my blood, and that doesn’t just disappear because I’ve decided to take a different path.”
Buis does not categorically rule out a return to the racetrack. “So far, I don’t know what’s next. I’ve even received offers to continue racing. So it’s not as though there were absolutely no opportunities left,” revealed the Dutchman. “But sometimes you have to look after yourself and work out what’s best for you at that moment. For now, I’ve made a conscious decision to take a step back. Perhaps something in racing will come my way again in the future, perhaps not. I’m not ruling anything out, but I won’t commit to anything. Let’s see first what this new phase has in store for me.”
He continued: “I’ll miss racing. The speed, the excitement, the competition and, above all, that special feeling when everything clicks and you achieve an outstanding result together with the team. Those are things you don’t just forget. But sometimes you also have to dare to make a decision for yourself and for the future. No matter how difficult that may be at this moment.”
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