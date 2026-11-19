The pressure is off: Kimi Antonelli became the youngest Drivers’ World Champion in Mexico at the age of just 20, and a week later he helped Mercedes secure their ninth Constructors’ World Championship.

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The pressure is off; Kimi can show off however he likes. Hmm, or perhaps not? Because Mercedes is determined to secure second place in Formula 1 with George Russell as well. It won’t be easy.

Ahead of the Las Vegas night race, Max Verstappen sits in P2 with 279 points, followed by Russell (262), Lewis Hamilton (261), Charles Leclerc (249) and Lando Norris (246). Any of these drivers could still finish second in the World Championship. Mathematically, at least.

What can Kimi expect in the city of gambling? Speaking in the paddock at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the Bolognese driver said: “I think Red Bull Racing will be very strong this weekend. But we’ve also got a few tricks up our sleeve, including a new wing designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency. And I’m confident that we’ll be right up there, particularly when it comes to the electric system.”

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“But none of that will be the main issue. The main issue will be the tyres and how we manage to get them up to temperature. We’ll see drivers warming up their tyres over several laps. The track will also still be dirty, possibly wet, so I expect a lot of sideways action. From the second practice session onwards, things should return to something closer to normal.”

“The other big issue will be the electric power; the long full-throttle run down the straight will pose major problems for all the drivers. We might see a yo-yo race, with drivers constantly overtaking one another because one still has electric power left whilst the other doesn’t.”

On the subject of the upcoming 2030 Formula 1 engines, Kimi Antonelli says: “I’m looking forward to them. I hope the engines sound cool, a bit like they used to. The cars will also be lighter – by 70 kilos, which is a lot.”