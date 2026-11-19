The Portuguese Grand Prix promises to be a nail-biter in the middleweight World Championship category too. A mere 13.5 points separate Intact rider Manuel Gonzalez from his closest rival, Izan Guevara (Pramac-Yamaha). It is already certain that the title will go to one of the two Spaniards. Other riders have been left behind in the battle for supremacy in Moto2.

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Ahead of the first day of racing, which concludes on Friday afternoon with the crucial qualifying session, SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Kalex engineer Alex Baumgärtel, one of the paddock’s leading experts, for his assessment. The chassis specialist, who is responsible for the Kalex riders in the paddock, commented on the distinctive features of the 4,592-metre-long circuit: “The changes in elevation are remarkable, partly because the track is constantly going up and down. Here, it’s all about the riders and how they get the bike to perform. Compared to less extreme circuits, the technical aspects tend to take a back seat. It’s primarily about having a good foundation. Here, that means the motorbike rides slightly lower than on other circuits. The aim is a low centre of gravity, partly because it’s simply impossible to achieve the lightest possible handling given the significant elevation changes. The key is to keep the bike on the ground; the tendency to wheelie is extreme. A slightly progressive suspension setup helps us with that.”

Alex Baumgärtel (Kalex Engineering) Foto: Gold and Goose Alex Baumgärtel (Kalex Engineering) © Gold and Goose

But the crucial point, as Baumgärtel emphasises: “What’s important, however, is how the riders apply themselves. Riders with a powerful build and long levers, who might otherwise be at a disadvantage, have a clear advantage – provided they use their bodies effectively. Riders such as Alonso Lopez or Senna Agius are better able to suppress wheelies at the crucial points, or make up a lot of ground when turning in just before the crucial Turn 14, where there is a heavy compression section beforehand. Ivan Ortola could also make the most of his physique here. This can have a significant impact, particularly in the final sector.”

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Consequently, the technician is keeping a closer eye on the other two World Championship rivals in this regard. Neither of the Spaniards is lanky; at 1.71 m, Gonzalez is two centimetres shorter than Izan Guevara. A key difference: Intact GP ace Gonzalez rides a Moto2 bike with a Kalex chassis, whilst challenger Guevara is the only Moto2 rider in the top seven of the World Championship riding the Italian Boscoscuro. The manufacturers’ title is already out of reach for Alex Baumgärtel’s team.

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Mathematically speaking, the German Intact team could also be celebrating in Portimão. They are just eight points short of their first Moto2 title in the Team World Championship. The riders’ title will go to Gonzalez if the Intact-Kalex finishes 12 points ahead of Pramac rider Guevara on Sunday.