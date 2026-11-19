That was one of the most bitter moments in Lando Norris’s Formula 1 career: following the 2025 F1 race in Las Vegas, he and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri faced serious consequences from the stewards. Because the floor panels of their race cars were too worn and no longer complied with the technical specifications, the two World Championship contenders were disqualified and came away empty-handed. Norris had previously crossed the finish line in P2 behind Max Verstappen.

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Later, Lando admitted: “We’d feared something like this might happen, so it wasn’t a complete shock – it didn’t come out of the blue. Everyone in the team works hard to achieve top results, and that night in Las Vegas it felt as though all that effort had been in vain in one fell swoop.”

It had also been to no avail that Norris had tried, to the best of his knowledge and belief, to avoid the numerous bumps on the Strip Circuit.

As a result, Norris came under heavy pressure once again in the Drivers’ Championship; it was only at the season finale in Abu Dhabi that he was able to secure the title against Max Verstappen.

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In 2026, Norris played a supporting role in the title race: a season full of ups and downs, with his first win of the season coming only in Hungary, followed by a brief resurgence with another triumph at Zandvoort, but then it wasn’t until Brazil that he found success again. The McLaren remains a bit of a mixed bag and is often only the fourth-best car behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing (not always in that order).

Norris assesses his chances for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend as follows: “It’s not our best circuit, but last year I was doing quite well – until that shock came after the Grand Prix. I enjoy driving here and I feel – I really need to turn things around here at last.”

“But we’re all in good spirits. Brazil was a brilliant weekend for me, and it’s clear we’ve made progress. We’re closing in on the front-runners, even if, in terms of raw speed, we weren’t quite as fast as Mercedes in Brazil.”

“It’s hard to say what’s possible here this weekend. The pecking order between the top teams – Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Racing and us – is constantly changing, not just from race to race, but sometimes even from practice session to practice session.”

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“We showed at Interlagos that when an opportunity arises, we seize it. That’s the mindset we’re taking into this weekend.”

“There’s a lot at stake for McLaren. We still want to secure third place in the Constructors’ Championship. And we won’t let up, because there’s a lot of money at stake – for every McLaren employee.”

“And I want to head into the winter break on a positive note for the final part of the season. Given where we were at the start of the season, we can be satisfied with the progress we’ve made. I see plenty of positive signs for next year.”

Finally, Norris is asked which of the Formula 1 drivers would make a decent James Bond. Lando grins: “George Russell. He likes wearing suits and all that. I reckon if he had the chance to play Bond, he’d quit Formula 1 straight away.”

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