At the Milan motor show, the new Norton 450 Urban marks the next step in the ongoing revival of the long-established British brand, which has been owned by the Indian manufacturer TVS since 2020. A year after Norton launched the brand’s relaunch with an investment of over £200 million (€240 million) and brought the first models of the new generation to market, the Indian company is strategically expanding its portfolio into the lower displacement class.

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Whilst the Manx and Manx R sports bikes and the Atlas and Atlas GT touring enduros, with their 585cc in-line twin-cylinder engines, occupy the upper mid-range segment, the 450 Urban is aimed at a younger clientele as well as riders who want a manoeuvrable motorbike suitable for everyday use. As single-cylinder engines continue to be preferred in this displacement category on the Indian market, the 450 Urban is powered by a newly developed, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 454 cc and DOHC valve control for its four valves. It is rated at 47 PS at 8,000 rpm and 45 Nm at 6,000 rpm, meaning the single-cylinder engine pushes the power limit of the A2 licence category to the full. In town, the combination of low kerb weight and single-cylinder torque is said to ensure brisk acceleration from traffic lights and effortless weaving through traffic, whilst on open roads there is said to be sufficient power in reserve for overtaking manoeuvres.

Kühlrippen eines luftgekühlten Einzylinders kombiniert mit Wasserkühler Foto: Norton Kühlrippen eines luftgekühlten Einzylinders kombiniert mit Wasserkühler © Norton

Norton pairs the single-cylinder engine with an aluminium frame, an adjustable 43 mm KYB telescopic fork at the front and a KYB monoshock at the rear; on the latter, only the rebound damping is adjustable, not the compression damping. The braking system is supplied by ByBre; at the front, a single 320 mm diameter brake disc is fitted, complete with a radially mounted four-piston brake caliper. At the rear, a 240 mm disc with a single-piston caliper provides braking power. The system is supported by cornering ABS.

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Der Alurahmen ist für die doppelte Motorleistung ausgelegt - mindestens Foto: Norton Der Alurahmen ist für die doppelte Motorleistung ausgelegt - mindestens © Norton

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The technical specifications reveal a modern motorbike of high technical calibre. The design, on the other hand, is perhaps too modern or too eccentric for a lower-mid-range motorbike. Added to this is an impractical stub tail: the motorbike simply ends behind the passenger seat; carrying luggage is clearly not intended.

Norton has announced the 450 Urban in two variants, a Roadster and a Scrambler, with the Scrambler variant differing only in its hand guards, fork guards, an extended rear mudguard and a windscreen. Prices and availability are not yet known.