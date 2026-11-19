The DAO Racing team has announced that Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik has signed a contract with them for the 2027 season in the ZYN British Superbike Championship (BSB) and will be racing alongside Lee Jackson on the new Honda Fireblade.

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Mikhalchik was previously under contract with BMW for nine years and, in his debut season in the UK in 2025, secured the title in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship with eleven wins and a further five podium finishes. Prior to that, he competed in the IDM Superbike series with Werner Daemen’s team, winning four titles. However, during the 2020 Covid-19 season – which consisted of just four races – he was pipped to the title by Jonas Folger on his Yamaha. In the 2022 season, Mikhalchik took a break from the IDM and tried his luck in the Spanish Championship, but returned to the IDM as early as the 2023 season. He had to wait a year, however, for his fourth title, having to give way to Honda rider Florian Alt.

Successful move to the BSB

This year, he competed in his first season in the British Superbike class, still riding a BMW. He secured top-ten finishes, with a sixth-place finish being his best result. Mikhalchik will remain in the class in 2027, but will be riding a Honda from now on. “I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my career,” he says. “First of all, I’d like to thank Sommai and Clarissa very much for this opportunity, as well as the whole DAO team and Honda UK for their support of the team.”

“Next year there’ll be a new bike, which I think looks really, really good and, in my opinion, will be well suited to the British circuits,” he explains of his move, “and we’ve got a strong team around us. I also have a really good, fast team-mate, and we’re getting lots of good, valuable information from the team. That will help me in particular to take another step forward and gain even more speed, and I’m just really looking forward to it. I want to prepare well this winter and simply try to do my best to help the team with the development of the new motorbike and achieve good results together. I’m just absolutely thrilled about it and can’t wait to get on my new bike, do a few laps, ride on the British circuits and embark on a new adventure for myself and the team.”

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New job with a new Honda

Jonny Bagnall, Team Manager, commented: “It’s now official for 2027. We’re delighted to welcome Ilya Mikhalchik to DAO Racing. He’ll join Lee Jackson to complete DAO’s two-rider BSB Superbike line-up. Ilya’s track record speaks for itself – as the 2025 Superstock champion, he has shown what he is capable of on British circuits. He is undoubtedly an exceptional rider, as a championship title is no mean feat. I myself, the team owners and the team members are very excited to see what both riders can achieve on the brand-new 2027 Fireblade. The atmosphere within the team is excellent, and we can all hardly wait to see what we can achieve in 2027.”