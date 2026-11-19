A taster: Moto3 World Champion Maximo Quiles tested a Moto2 bike
Moto3 champion Maximo Quiles is set to move up to the Moto2 World Championship in 2027. Just this week, the 18-year-old Spaniard rode an Aspar 765cc motorbike for the first time. He loved it.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
On 11 October, Maximo Quiles secured the Moto3 World Championship title ahead of schedule in Indonesia. The Spaniard has dominated the 2026 season – so far this year, the protégé of MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has won eleven races.
It was already confirmed on 16 July that Quiles will compete in the Moto2 World Championship in 2027. The 18-year-old will move up to the middle category of the Motorcycle World Championship as part of the Aspar team.
Maximo Quiles: First experiences with the Moto2 Kalex
Ahead of his final two Moto3 races in Portimão and Valencia, Quiles had the opportunity this week to ride a Moto2 bike for the first time. The venue was the Aspar Circuit, near Valencia. The youngster clearly enjoyed his first experience on the 765cc motorbike. Quiles posted pictures of it on his Instagram account, captioning one: “My first laps on a Moto2 bike – I loved it!”
The session took place under the supervision of Aspar’s sporting director, Nico Terol. Maximo Quiles rode an older model Kalex – it was not the current chassis.
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