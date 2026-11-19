On 11 October, Maximo Quiles secured the Moto3 World Championship title ahead of schedule in Indonesia. The Spaniard has dominated the 2026 season – so far this year, the protégé of MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has won eleven races.

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It was already confirmed on 16 July that Quiles will compete in the Moto2 World Championship in 2027. The 18-year-old will move up to the middle category of the Motorcycle World Championship as part of the Aspar team.

Maximo Quiles auf dem Moto2-Bike Foto: Aspar Maximo Quiles auf dem Moto2-Bike © Aspar

Maximo Quiles: First experiences with the Moto2 Kalex

Ahead of his final two Moto3 races in Portimão and Valencia, Quiles had the opportunity this week to ride a Moto2 bike for the first time. The venue was the Aspar Circuit, near Valencia. The youngster clearly enjoyed his first experience on the 765cc motorbike. Quiles posted pictures of it on his Instagram account, captioning one: “My first laps on a Moto2 bike – I loved it!”

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The session took place under the supervision of Aspar’s sporting director, Nico Terol. Maximo Quiles rode an older model Kalex – it was not the current chassis.