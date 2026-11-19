There is no doubt that Ollie Bearman deserves an extension to his Haas contract for 2027. The young Briton, who has climbed the formula racing ladder as part of Ferrari’s junior programme, has scored more than three times as many points in this year’s World Championship rounds so far as Esteban Ocon, who was still his team-mate until the penultimate race weekend in Mexico.

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Nevertheless, Bearman’s future remains uncertain, whilst Ocon’s successor, Rafael Câmara, was already unveiled in October as a Haas regular driver for the 2027 season. The pressure is mounting, as the young Haas driver emphasised in the Las Vegas paddock: “There’s nothing new to say. And to be honest, I’m quite disappointed that, after 20 World Championship rounds, I’m still without a contract for next year.”

“It’s a strange situation, but we’re working on it,” added the 21-year-old. “I can’t reveal much; all I can say is that it’s a bit disappointing and, of course, not ideal when it comes to a driver’s confidence. Of course, I know I’ve been good enough this year, but the fact that I still don’t know what’s in store for next year isn’t ideal. That’s all I can say.”

Bearman emphasised that his intention was clear: “Of course I want to stay at Haas, and I think I’ve earned it. It’s just a strange situation. I really thought we’d made good progress in the most recent races, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s just disappointing, and I hope I’ll have some good news for you by the end of this weekend. My goal for 2027 is very clear, because I don’t think my work here is done yet.”

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