Ten days ago, Oscar Piastri surprised everyone by confirming that he had parted ways with his manager, Mark Webber. The long-standing F1 star had been working alongside the young Australian since 2019 to advance his career. The McLaren driver did not give a reason, and Webber merely stated that they had mutually agreed to terminate the management agreement.

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In Vegas, the Melbourne-born racing driver was naturally asked about this, and he explained: “We had simply reached a point in our collaboration where it was better for us to go our separate ways.” Webber had already scaled back his involvement at the track during the current season.

Nevertheless, Piastri emphasised: “Mark and Ann have contributed so much to my career. They’ve helped me get to where I am now. And they’ve organised everything behind the scenes; these things aren’t really visible. But it felt as though the time had come for something new.”

Oscar Piastri: Commotion over his Formula 1 promotion

In Webber, Piastri had long had a manager at his side who knows Formula 1 inside out. After all, the former Red Bull Racing driver had contested 215 Grand Prix races, winning nine of them. He stood on the Grand Prix podium 42 times before bidding farewell to the premier class after the 2013 season.

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The former Grand Prix driver then spent three years competing in the World Endurance Championship, where he was crowned world champion in 2015. From 2019, he championed Piastri’s interests and played a key role in his rise to Formula 1, which caused quite a stir.

This was because the young Australian was part of Alpine’s junior programme but did not know whether he would secure a seat with the French team for 2023. Consequently, he and Webber entered into negotiations with McLaren – though nobody at Alpine was aware of this. Consequently, Piastri was announced as the successor to Fernando Alonso, who had surprisingly moved to Aston Martin – a move the driver himself immediately denied publicly. Ultimately, the FIA’s Contract Dispute Panel had to decide on the next steps for Piastri’s career, and it ruled that the agreement with McLaren was lawful.