Honda’s regular MotoGP rider Joan Mir still does not feel fit enough to compete in a MotoGP weekend. As a result, the 29-year-old will not be taking part in the Portuguese Grand Prix this coming weekend either. It didn’t take long to find a replacement: having already stood in for Joan Mir in Qatar, Superbike rider Jake Dixon will now also be competing in the MotoGP weekend at Portimão!

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Dixon put in a respectable performance in the Doha desert. He finished both races, coming 16th and 14th. He kept the gap to the leaders within reasonable limits in both races and even picked up two World Championship points. For the 30-year-old, it was his first MotoGP event for Honda. Prior to that, he had only stood in for the suspended Maverick Viñales on two race weekends in 2021 whilst riding for the Petronas team.

In his second outing on the RC213V, the factory Superbike rider is keen to make progress. “It’s another great honour that HRC is giving me this opportunity, and just like in Qatar, I want to make the most of it,” said Jake Dixon. “I was absolutely thrilled after the last GP, and it will be important to stay calm and approach Portugal in a similar way. I now have a slightly better understanding of the Honda RC213V, so we can pick up exactly where we left off last time. Portimão is a circuit I know well, but on this bike I’ll naturally have to focus on adapting all my markers and lines. Our goal remains the same: to get as close as possible to the other Honda riders and to get faster with every session.”

As well as the fun factor, Dixon is likely to be keen to get to grips with the peculiarities of the Michelin tyres. The family man will be able to draw certain conclusions for the 2027 Superbike World Championship, when the French manufacturer replaces Pirelli as the official tyre supplier.

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It is unlikely that Dixon will make a third appearance at the MotoGP finale in Valencia. Mir wants to bring his time with Honda to a fitting conclusion. Almost more important for the Spaniard is the Valencia test, which is set to take place on 1 December. On that date, Joan Mir will have his first opportunity to ride the 850cc Gresini Ducati.