The Honda works team is not having an easy time of it at the moment. Regular rider Joan Mir has been struggling with health issues for months – the Spaniard will also miss this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix. On top of that, Luca Marini has not been fully fit since the Australian Grand Prix. At Phillip Island, he had to pull out after FP1 due to a viral infection. Marini was back in action in Malaysia and finished an impressive seventh in Sunday’s Grand Prix. In Qatar, the Italian was unable to take part in Sunday’s race due to exhaustion.

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During the two-week Grand Prix break, Marini focused on getting back to full fitness. He was able to train consistently and push his body harder day by day, which has him feeling optimistic about the upcoming MotoGP event in Portimão.

Luca Marini: “I’m feeling better and better every day”

“Since Qatar, I’ve focused exclusively on getting my physical condition back to the best it can be. The effort I put in in Malaysia had a greater impact than I’d expected – this break was necessary,” Marini said ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. “I’m feeling better and better every day, and I’m able to train harder and harder in the gym. Now I’ve only got two more weekends ahead of me with the Honda HRC Castrol team. I want to give my best for them and everyone in the team.”

Luca Marini joined the Honda works team in 2024. He has had an intense three seasons, during which he worked with HRC to overhaul the RC213V and make it a competitive bike once again. Marini played a key role during this phase, and gradually the results on the track improved.

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“These three years haven’t always been easy, but I know that everyone around me has always given their best. I’d like to show my gratitude for that with my performance here on the track and in Valencia,” emphasised Valentino Rossi’s half-brother.