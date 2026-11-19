Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen: Not interested in F1 fitness tracking
Formula 1 has teamed up with the fitness-tracking specialist ‘Whoop’ and plans to use its products during races as well. Max Verstappen makes it clear: he’s not taking part.
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Lewis Hamilton had already spoken in Singapore about his use of the Whoop fitness wristband, which tracks heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, exertion and recovery round the clock and displays the relevant data via the accompanying app. The seven-time world champion was asked about the night race in the city-state and explained with a laugh that, given the unusual daily routine, he was concerned about his performance statistics.
Formula 1 has now agreed a multi-year partnership with the fitness-tracking specialist, under which the heart rate data of some drivers taking part in this project will be displayed during race broadcasts from next year onwards. One person who isn’t keen on the idea is Max Verstappen.
The Red Bull Racing star explained in the Las Vegas paddock in his usual deadpan manner: “I’m not involved in that; I don’t wear a tracking device. Even when I’m training, I don’t use anything like that. Because I don’t want to be monitored like that, and I know myself when I’m tired.”
The fact that other drivers have their heart rates measured and published during races doesn’t bother the four-time champion. “If people want to do that, then let them. But I don’t like that sort of thing. And I don’t want it to be displayed publicly either,” he emphasised.
When asked whether he felt that broadcasting his heart rate was an invasion of his privacy, the 29-year-old Dutchman confirmed: “Yes, that too. People don’t need to know my heart rate. I don’t even want to know my own heart rate. I know when it’s high, and I know when it’s low. And as I said, I never use it anyway, neither in my private life nor for training.”
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