Ferrari is the quintessential legendary brand in international motorsport – and also enjoys tremendous success on the racetrack. With its current 499P, for example, Ferrari won both titles in the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in 2025. But Ferrari is also competing in GT racing, where the 296 GT3 Evo is currently in action. An exciting variant of this racing car has now been unveiled: the 296 GT Modificata.

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The 296 GT Modificata is, of course, intended exclusively for track days on racetracks and for participation in events under the Ferrari Club Competizioni GT programme. It is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo engine. Ferrari quotes its power output as 730 PS. That is actually 130 PS more than the 296 GT3 Evo.

The 296 GT Modificata is inspired by motorsport. This is evident right from its aerodynamics, featuring a slotted front splitter. It has a special bonnet and two additional air intakes for brake cooling. Also of interest is the rear wing, which has been completely redesigned. Key features of the wing include a new central pylon, a 5 mm-thick Gurney flap and end plates inspired by the 499P. Overall, the 296 GT Modificata is said to be able to lap the Fiorano circuit around three seconds faster than the 296 GT3 Evo.

The Modificata versions have a long tradition at Ferrari. The predecessor to the 296 GT Modificata is the 488 GT Modificata, which was launched in 2020 and was derived from the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE respectively. Then, in 2023, came the real highlight: the Ferrari 499P Modificata, based on the 499P from the FIA WEC. For the 499P Modificata, Ferrari specifically launched the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme for gentleman drivers. Incidentally, the very first Modificata dates back to 1970. It was the 512 M (M for Modificata). This was a further development of the 512 S, featuring, for example, a more powerful V12 engine (610 PS). The 512 M made its track debut at Zeltweg (now the Red Bull Ring) and went on to compete in the World Sportscar Championship during the 1971 season.

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