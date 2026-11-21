A change in the weather in the Algarve: after the 22 MotoGP riders had enjoyed good conditions in both practice sessions on Friday, Saturday morning in Portimão began wet and cloudy. Rain tyres were required at the start of the 30-minute FP2 session.

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Whilst lap times in the low 1:37s had been possible during Friday afternoon’s qualifying, the first lap times on the wet track were in the region of 1:54. Both championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati) and challenger Jorge Martin (Aprilia) had a few scares early on: Marquez’s Ducati became unstable in the fast final corner. After ten minutes, Martin ran onto the white line and had to recover from a slide.

Marco Bezzecchi in the lead at the start – Raúl Fernández in the gravel

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) took the lead after ten minutes with a lap time of 1:51.942 minutes. Shortly afterwards, Marc Marquez beat that time with a lap of 1:51.713. By the halfway point, 21 of the 22 riders had set a timed lap. Only LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco was still without a lap time.

Shortly before the halfway point, Trackhouse-Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez lost control in Turn 8 and slid into the gravel trap on his front wheel. The Spaniard, who was in fourth place at the time, managed to right his RS-GP himself and bring it back to the pits.

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Five minutes before the end of FP2, Marc Márquez had another scare when his front wheel briefly lost grip whilst braking. Shortly afterwards, KTM rider Pedro Acosta moved into the lead. The future Ducati factory rider completed a lap in 1:51.253 minutes and was just under half a second faster than the rest.

The Marquez brothers take the lead

Marc Marquez countered Acosta’s fastest time with the first sub-1:50 lap of the day. His brother Alex, however, was even faster and took the lead with a time of 1:50.519. Acosta was also on course for a fast lap, but lost a few tenths of a second in the second half of the lap and remained in third place behind the Marquez brothers.

Aprilia works rider Jorge Martin had to swerve into the tarmac run-off area on his final attempt. The former world champion was unable to hold the line at Turn 7. He finished FP2 in twelfth position.

FP2 concluded with the Marquez brothers sharing the top two spots. Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini-Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM) rounded off the top five. Marco Bezzecchi, having led early on, slipped down to sixth place and ultimately finished 1.274 seconds behind.

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Jake Dixon springs a surprise

Johann Zarco got into the action a little late but, in seventh place, was the best Honda rider. Jack Miller was the first Yamaha rider in eighth place. Honda stand-in rider Jake Dixon caused a surprise by moving up to ninth place. Raúl Fernández rounded off the top 10.

Ducati stand-in rider Iker Lecuona came within 2.380 seconds of the fastest time in FP2 and finished in 17th place. KTM stand-in rider Pol Espargaro briefly threatened to break into the top 10, but was pushed back to 19th place in the closing stages.