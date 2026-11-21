For most experts and fans, following its dominant 2026 Superbike World Championship campaign, Ducati remains the clear favourite for the coming season. In reality, however, predictions are difficult and amount to little more than fortune-telling. Rarely have there been as many changes on the horizon as there are for 2027.

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After more than 20 years, Michelin is replacing Pirelli as the sole tyre supplier for the production-based World Championship. The French manufacturer has a different philosophy when it comes to its tyres, to which the motorbikes may react differently. In addition, the proportion of biofuel in racing petrol is being increased to 40 per cent. And to provide more leeway in terms of balance, a rev limit has also been included in the regulations.

“These are massive changes,” said Yari Montella in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. The Italian will continue to ride for the Ducati customer team Barni Racing next year. “But changing the rules is the right thing to do for a better show. Whether you’re watching on TV or at the track – closely fought races with tight margins are simply better. I can understand why they’re doing it.”

The changes are expected to have a greater impact on the balance of power in the first quarter of the season, and less thereafter. Whoever adapts more quickly will have an advantage. What does the World Championship bronze medallist expect?

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“We’ll have to wait and see what impact the new rules will have, including on lap times. From what I’ve heard, we’re talking about around a second,” mused the 26-year-old. “Fuel and tyres affect every rider to the same extent. As for the rev limit, we’ll have to wait and see. For my part, I’ll be working on improving my riding.”