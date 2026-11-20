The two fastest Moto3 youngsters of the year – World Champion Maximo Quiles and David Almansa – went into the 35-minute qualifying session as favourites. The two Spaniards had also shone in free practice at the Algarve with the fastest times. With Almansa’s pit neighbour Muñoz in third and Álvaro Carpe also in the mix, the class was firmly in the hands of the young Spanish riders on their return to Europe. The best non-Southern European in FP1 was the Australian Joel Kelso from Michael Laverty’s Honda team.

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At 1.15 pm local time, the 26 riders took to the spectacular circuit. Spaniard Benat Fernandez was on the grid for the first time. The winner of the 2026 Red Bull Rookies Cup is making his debut in Portugal with his new team as a replacement for the injured Matteo Bertelle.

The battle for the 14 places securing direct entry into Saturday’s second qualifying session got off to a brilliant start for Peter Öttl’s Intact team. After the first timed laps on the 4,592-metre-long circuit not far from Portimão, David Almansa topped the timesheets ahead of his team-mate David Muñoz.

Just minutes later, the Intact duo were split by champion Quiles and KTM Ajo rider Alvaro Carpe. Brian Urian Uriarte followed as the top rookie in 5th place, ahead of Hakim Danish from Malaysia, who is also in his debut season. The Austrian Leo Rammerstorfer, 23, did not initially feature in the top 20 in FP1.

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At the front, David Almansa caused a stir. Midway through the session, the number 22 rider produced a flurry of fast lap times, pulling almost a second clear of the field and setting a new lap record with the first 1:45 lap time by a Moto3 rider. Almansa beat Jose-Antonio Rueda’s old record by half a second. Maximo Quiles also stepped up his pace, but could only manage a tenth of a second on his first attempt.

Behind the outstanding David Almansa, the competition was tight. Whilst the three rookies Rico Salmela (Tech3), Adrian Cruces (CIP) and Veda Pratama (Honda Asia) seemed certain of a place in Q2, the two Honda riders, Fernandez and Pini, were just as nervous about securing that crucial Q2 spot as Valentin Perrone. Only at the back of the field was SIC58 rookie Rammerstorfer, 2.6 seconds off the pace.

With eight minutes remaining in the session, David Almansa took a risk. The rider, who will be racing for Intact in Moto2 next year, lost control of his 250cc KTM in the downhill Turn 5, landed with his body on the bike and crashed into the gravel trap on his high-performance machine. Almansa emerged unscathed, but the session was over for him.

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The crash had no impact on the result. Schocker’s fastest time was enough; David Almansa’s 1:45.879 min remained unmatched by any of his Moto3 rivals. However, Maximo Quiles came within 0.048 seconds of the top spot. Third place in the Moto3 qualifying session went to Joel Kelso, followed by Joel Esteban, Alvaro Carpe, Valentin Perrone and Guido Pini. The hotly contested 14th place went to Honda prospect Veda Pratama. Leo Rammerstorfer found half a second in the final sprint, but could not get beyond 25th place and must now go into the first qualifying session.