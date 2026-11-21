The weather was not kind to the riders in the Motorcycle World Championship on Saturday morning. Almost imperceptibly, the Autodromo in the Algarve had turned into a slippery track. When the 12 riders in the premier class set off for Q1 to determine which two further riders would progress to Q2 and to decide the remaining grid positions, high-tread rain tyres initially seemed the obvious choice.

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The challenge: the circuit was completely damp, but not wet enough to push hard on rain tyres. In FP2, which took place immediately before Q1, the lap times said it all about the conditions – the riders were almost 15 seconds slower than on the dry track on Friday.

The top four in the World Championship standings had made it straight through to the second qualifying session, but not Ai Ogura, who is fifth in the standings. The Japanese rider had to go through Q2, as did Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini, wet-weather specialist Jack Miller (Pramac-Yamaha) and qualifying specialist Fabio Quartararo, also on the Yamaha M1.

Right from the first attempt, a number of riders ventured onto the track on slicks, including Jack Miller. Ogura also showed courage. All the other riders felt their way towards the limit on wet tyres. Miller’s instinct proved correct – on his very first lap, the Aussie clocked a time in the 1:47s. The Pramac rider was thus 1.5 seconds faster than Jake Dixon on wet tyres.

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As the light rain had stopped, Ai Ogura also benefited; the Japanese rider clocked a time of 1:45.960 on lap 3 – the fastest time. Gradually, the field switched to slick tyres, but the advantage remained with Miller and Ogura, who grew increasingly confident without interruption. The pair improved their times first to the 1:43s, then to the 1:41s. Curiously, Bastianini, also on slicks, couldn’t find his rhythm and lost almost 10 seconds to the leaders.

Shortly before the end, however, other riders had also adapted to the conditions. With three minutes remaining, LCR rider Diogo Moreira took the lead. A minute later came the shock for Lucio Cecchinello’s team – Moreira crashed in the fast final right-hand bend after his Honda had hit the damp slicks. Moreira was sent flying through the air for dozens of metres; his bike rolled over several times – red flag. Yet the Brazilian was incredibly lucky and emerged unscathed.

Better still: Moreira progressed to Q2 with the fastest time (1:40.612 mins). Seconds before Moreira’s stunt show, Iker Lecuona had moved into second place. As there wasn’t enough time left to make another attempt at the fastest lap, Jack Miller was left with the thankless third place ahead of Luca Marini and Ai Ogura. KTM rider Enea Bastianini will have to start both races from the very back of the grid. Honda stand-in rider Jake Dixon fared better, securing 17th on the grid for the Englishman.

Ducati-Ersatzpilot Iker Lecuona löste das Q2-Ticket Foto: Gold & Goose Ducati-Ersatzpilot Iker Lecuona löste das Q2-Ticket © Gold & Goose

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