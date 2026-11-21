The title races have already been decided this year; both Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team have built up a lead that the competition can no longer close. Consequently, all attention is now focused on the battle for the places behind them. And, particularly with regard to second place in the Drivers’ Championship, the battle in the final races is still proving to be a thrilling one.

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Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen currently occupies second place, but his 17-point lead over George Russell is anything but comfortable. The Mercedes driver, who has had a lot of bad luck this year, is therefore set to receive support from within his own ranks, as both the Mercedes team management and champion Antonelli have emphasised.

In qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, however, the Briton came off second best. He asked to be allowed to benefit from his team-mate’s slipstream during his final and decisive attempt – partly because his team-mate had to drop five places down the grid due to the use of new engine parts.

Toto Wolff: Surprised by Antonelli’s pole

But it didn’t come to that; instead, it was Antonelli who ended up in the slipstream because he had dropped back and was running behind Arvid Lindblad. He only just made it over the finish line; a second later, the time had run out. Russell wasn’t so lucky, and the difference was evident in the top speed on the long straight, which was 16 km/h higher for the Italian than for his neighbour.

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Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted he had been taken by surprise by Antonelli’s pole position. Speaking to Bernie Collins, the former Aston Martin strategist and current ‘Sky Sports F1’ pundit, he said: “We have absolutely no idea how this pole position came about. As a strategist, you’ll know that we assumed Kimi would either not make it across the line in time or would be too close to Lindblad. He crossed the line 1.4 seconds behind him. I don’t understand how you can set a time like that when you’re so close.”

“When the gap to the car in front is so small, you’d assume you’re too close, especially when the car in front is eight tenths slower. But for some reason, it all worked out in the end,” the Viennese driver continued. When asked why Russell wasn’t given priority, he explained: “Actually, in my view, George was in the perfect position. He was four seconds behind the car in front of him. We need to look into this – either a mistake was made in turns 7 to 9, or something else happened. To be honest, I don’t know, but it seemed to be the ideal position for a pole lap.”

Criticism from Jacques Villeneuve: “The team did nothing to help Russell”

Criticism came from F1 veteran Jacques Villeneuve, who analysed the qualifying session as an expert for ‘Sky Sports F1’. He explained: “If Toto says that Russell was four seconds behind a car and was therefore in a good position, it’s because Russell put himself in that position. The team did nothing to help him. He was a bit evasive in his answer. Because Kimi made an effort to ensure he wasn’t ahead of Russell, so as not to give his team-mate an advantage. That was obvious.”

“He played his own cards, even though he knew he wouldn’t be able to take pole in the end,” the Canadian is certain. “That was a bit underhand, and George must be really annoyed. Especially as Antonelli won the World Championship and the team clinched the title too. So they had every reason to help George now.”

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