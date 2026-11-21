The fact that Lando Norris will start the 21st Grand Prix of the year in Las Vegas from third on the grid, having benefited from Kimi Antonelli’s grid penalty, did nothing to lift the McLaren driver’s spirits. This is because he was a full three-tenths of a second off the fastest qualifying lap set by the Mercedes driver.

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The Briton, whose gap to the fastest lap was a cause for complaint after the qualifying session, said: “We’re just shockingly slow on the straights; it’s disastrous and terrible. My lap was actually very good – it was clearly my best run – but compared to Kimi, I lost eight tenths in the final sector. Sure, he had the perfect slipstream and did a brilliant job, but compared to most of the field, we’re too far off the pace.”

However, the gap to Max Verstappen, who set the second-fastest lap and will start from pole, was just 93 thousandths. He was separated from George Russell’s time by just two hundredths. “I had to start my lap 1.5 seconds behind the car in front, and as a result I lost at least half a tenth to a tenth of a second in every corner because my downforce was lower than usual in the turbulent air. Obviously, you can make that up with a good slipstream, but we also had to use it to compensate for our speed deficit on the straights, which is alarmingly large,” explained the 2025 champion.

A clear demand from Lando Norris

“That’s why we compromised our cornering speed – and ultimately we simply didn’t have the right balance between downforce and drag. This made it impossible for us to compete, and that’s basically how it’s been all year so far,” lamented the McLaren star, who refused to confirm that the long straight at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was the main reason for the Woking-based team’s pace issues.

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“You can’t blame the straights; it’s simply that our car isn’t good,” Norris dismissed the suggestion when asked. “We need to improve this significantly, because as things stand we can’t keep up at Monza, here or in Baku. We’re struggling because we’re simply terrible on the straights, and we need to improve that for next year.”

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McLaren team principal Andrea Stella: Plastic bag caused time loss

However, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also cited another reason for the 27-year-old’s lack of pace after qualifying: a plastic bag had become caught on the underbody of Norris’s GP car during the session. The Italian engineer revealed that this had cost the 14-time Grand Prix winner around a tenth of a second per lap.