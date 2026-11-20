The journey to the Algarve was a bit of a rough ride; by midweek, the rain and wind in Portugal made for rather uninviting conditions. But when the engines were revved up at the Autodromo, the conditions were every bit worthy of a Grand Prix event. Ahead of FP1 in the premier class, Moto2 rider Senna Agius had broken the lap record – there was no doubt about the condition of the almost 4.6 km-long track, with its ups and downs, not far from Portimão.

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All 22 riders in the class took to the track, including three substitute riders once again in Portimão. In the Honda HRC Castrol pit, Britain’s Jake Dixon had once again taken the reins of Joan Mir’s RC213V. A second factory team is also having to improvise in Portugal. In the Ducati Lenovo world championship team, Iker Lecuona is standing in for Francesco Bagnaia, who is out with a foot injury. Pramac rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu will no longer be racing in 2026; Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernández is stepping in for ‘El Turco’, as he did last time.

The first five minutes began with a brief but unmistakable surge from the Japanese manufacturers. Zarco and Moreira for Honda, and Miller and Fernandez for Yamaha – that was the initial standings on the screens. Once all the riders had reached operating temperature, the picture shifted in favour of the Aprilia riders. World Championship third-place finisher Marco Bezzecchi set the first 1:39 lap time shortly afterwards. Behind him was Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez.

Platz 4 im Portimao-FP1 für Titelfavorit Marc Marquez (Ducati) Foto: Gold and Goose Platz 4 im Portimao-FP1 für Titelfavorit Marc Marquez (Ducati) © Gold and Goose

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After ten minutes, a Ducati took the lead for the first time. Alex Marquez, winner of the 2025 Algarve Sprint, beat Bezzecchi’s time by 0.176 s. With the first third of the 45-minute session complete, Marc Marquez followed suit and overtook Bezzecchi to move into second place. Jorge Martin was slow to get going – sitting 12th, a second off the pace after the first eight laps at Portimão.

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With twenty minutes remaining, Aprilia rider Bezzecchi put up a fight against the Marquez show. Whilst Jorge Martin struggled with the set-up of his RS-GP, ‘Bez’ reclaimed the lead with a time of 1:39.002. Midway through the session, things were also looking up for KTM hero Pedro Acosta. The fourth-placed rider in the World Championship moved up to fourth place in FP1.

The top 10 with ten minutes to go: Bezzecchi ahead of the Marquez brothers. Behind them, Raúl Fernández and Fabio Di Giannantonio had moved up to fifth and sixth, ahead of Acosta, Aldeguer, Binder, Moreira and Ogura.

Jorge Martin: Position 2 zum Auftakt des Portugal-GP Foto: Gold and Goose Jorge Martin: Position 2 zum Auftakt des Portugal-GP © Gold and Goose

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There were no experiments or major surprises in the final minutes of the first Portimão session. However, World Championship runner-up Jorge Martín found more confidence on the factory Aprilia. The fighter from Madrid first improved to fifth place and then went on to overtake the Marquez brothers. The gap between Bezzecchi in first and Marc Márquez in fourth was 0.25 seconds. Yamaha rider Miller rode his bike to seventh place on a soft front tyre. As so often, the best KTM rider was Pedro Acosta in ninth.

The best Honda rider after 45 minutes was Luca Marini, whilst star rider Zarco was recorded in P14. Iker Lecuona put in another strong performance. The Ducati Superbike rider finished in 16th place, 1.2 seconds off the pace. Bringing up the rear was Augusto Fernández (Pramac-Yamaha).