It is fair to say that an era has come to an end: for 23 years, Pirelli held a monopoly on tyres in the Superbike World Championship. The 2004 World Championship, which featured production-based bikes, was the first to use standardised tyres. Many other series were to follow suit.

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There from the very start: Pirelli’s racing director, Giorgio Barbier. The Italian has witnessed all the developments, all the riders and many dramatic moments over these two decades.

“When we started talking about a single tyre supplier in 2003, everyone was against it. Not only riders and teams, but also within Pirelli itself, there were voices asking why we should give up the chance to compete directly with our rivals on the racetrack,” recalls Barbier. “It was a significant decision by Pirelli to embark on this partnership with the World Superbike Championship.”

Over the past two decades, the Superbike World Championship has undergone fundamental changes. Be it the qualifying format, the ever-increasing influence of electronics, the ever-more-sophisticated aerodynamics, the introduction of the sprint race, or the production-based regulations with concessions. Barbier and his team had to respond to every development and help shape it.

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“The championship has changed dramatically over the last two decades. We’ve moved away from a world where riders arrived in their own vans in the paddock and where electronics and aerodynamics weren’t very important. The riders were the only ‘sensors’ providing feedback to the engineers. Many riders helped us in our mission, each in their own way. Some riders gave us a lot of information, whilst others simply delivered very fast lap times,” Barbier said with a smile. “This partnership between Pirelli and the championship was important right from the start. Pirelli had to produce thousands of tyres for every race. This forced Pirelli to change its approach from both a prototyping and an industrial perspective, primarily because of the Superbike World Championship. This championship gave Pirelli’s racing programme a new identity.”

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Over the years, Pirelli tyres also became very popular amongst amateur racers, particularly as they were used in many national series. This developed into a business model.

“Over the years, there have been some very proud moments. One of them was when we realised there was a market for racing tyres. We saw people leaving the roads and heading to racetracks to test their own motorbikes. They showed an interest, which prompted us to develop newer options such as the SCX or SCQ,” the Italian explained, referring to the end customer. “Pirelli learnt how to manufacture tyres offering a high standard of quality, strong performance and an acceptable price. Being part of the Superbike World Championship was an incredible experience, not only in terms of my professional work, but also as a life experience, getting to know so many people with the same passions and interests.”

Barbier was a constant presence in the Superbike paddock for 23 years; from 2027, he will be gaining new experience in MotoGP. In the Superbike World Championship, Michelin will take on the role of sole tyre supplier.

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