In 2016, Stefan Bradl contested his final full MotoGP season, at the time with the Aprilia factory team. The Bavarian then moved to the World Superbike Championship; his season with Team Red Bull Honda came to a premature end following a crash at Portimão and a protracted ligament injury to his right hand.

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In 2017, Bradl also made his first appearances as an expert commentator for the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV, part of the Red Bull Media House. He carried out this role regularly over the following nine years, which fitted in well with his duties as a development rider for Honda Racing Corporation.

On 20 November, the Japanese motorcycling giant announced that Bradl would take on the role of sporting coordinator at HRC from the 2027 season onwards – a full-time job that will leave him with no time for ServusTV. “Valencia will be my last race for them,” the Bavarian told SPEEDWEEK.com.

For almost ten years, Stefan Bradl has entertained viewers on ServusTV with expert analysis and commentary, offering an interesting and in-depth look behind the scenes of MotoGP. Alongside the 36-year-old, two-time world champion Sandro Cortese (Moto3, Supersport) and five-time GP winner Gustl Auinger (125cc) will also be providing expert commentary in 2026, alongside Alex Hofmann in the commentary booth.

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ServusTV available only in Austria from 2027

For 2026, ServusTV has a partnership with DF1 for the German market, meaning half of the MotoGP events can be watched live and free of charge there – including the final two races in Portimão and Valencia over the coming two weekends.

For 2027, promoter Liberty has signed new contracts for Germany with Sky (pay-TV) and RTL (free-to-air TV) ; ServusTV will henceforth focus on the Austrian market. This will have no impact on the quality of the coverage; discussions are underway with potential successors to expert Bradl.

ServusTV seeks successor to Stefan Bradl

The Swiss rider Tom Lüthi is considered the most promising candidate; the 2005 125cc World Champion who competed in the Moto2 World Championship from 2010 to 2021, securing twelve victories and finishing third in the 2019 World Championship with the Memmingen-based Team Dynavolt Intact GP. In 2018, the 40-year-old even competed for one season with the Marc VDS Honda team in MotoGP.

Alongside Bradl, Hofmann and Jonas Folger, Lüthi is the only former MotoGP rider from the German-speaking world, making him a particularly attractive prospect for ServusTV. This year, Tom is working for the Intact team as a riding coach and for Swiss television. A role at ServusTV would mean he’d have to reorganise his schedule, but he confirmed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com that he would be interested.

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