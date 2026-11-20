Stefan Bradl’s new job: Who stands a good chance of succeeding him at ServusTV
Since 2017, Stefan Bradl has been entertaining MotoGP viewers on ServusTV with expert analysis and commentary. With his new role in Honda’s management, this will no longer be possible in 2027.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
In 2016, Stefan Bradl contested his final full MotoGP season, at the time with the Aprilia factory team. The Bavarian then moved to the World Superbike Championship; his season with Team Red Bull Honda
In 2017, Bradl also made his first appearances as an expert commentator for the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV, part of the Red Bull Media House. He carried out this role regularly over the following nine years, which fitted in well with his duties as a development rider for Honda Racing Corporation.
On 20 November, the Japanese motorcycling giant announced that
For almost ten years, Stefan Bradl has entertained viewers on ServusTV with expert analysis and commentary, offering an interesting and in-depth look behind the scenes of MotoGP. Alongside the 36-year-old, two-time world champion Sandro Cortese (Moto3, Supersport) and five-time GP winner Gustl Auinger (125cc) will also be providing expert commentary in 2026, alongside Alex Hofmann in the commentary booth.
ServusTV available only in Austria from 2027
For 2026, ServusTV has a partnership with DF1 for the German market, meaning half of the MotoGP events can be watched live and free of charge there – including the final two races
For 2027, promoter Liberty has signed
ServusTV seeks successor to Stefan Bradl
The Swiss rider Tom Lüthi is considered the most promising candidate; the 2005 125cc World Champion who competed in the Moto2 World Championship from 2010 to 2021, securing twelve victories and finishing third in the 2019 World Championship with the Memmingen-based Team Dynavolt Intact GP. In 2018, the 40-year-old even competed for one season with the Marc VDS Honda team in MotoGP.
Alongside Bradl, Hofmann and Jonas Folger, Lüthi is the only former MotoGP rider from the German-speaking world, making him a particularly attractive prospect for ServusTV. This year, Tom is working
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