The Formula 1 stars have already experienced first-hand in the past that the Las Vegas circuit poses a particular challenge in wet conditions. So it came as no surprise that, in the first practice session – which was dominated by rain – it took a long time for the first Grand Prix car to appear on the track. None of the 22 Formula 1 drivers set a timed lap, so the second session was eagerly anticipated.

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Thanks to slightly better conditions, there was a bit more action in this session, but the Formula 1 drivers and their teams knew that the conditions were not representative, as no further rain was expected for the rest of the weekend. In the end, George Russell came out on top with a time of 1:47.272, but he didn’t want to read too much into this fastest time.

George Russell puts things into perspective: ‘We put our foot down at the right moment’

“We all know that every lap feels different on a wet track, and I think, if we’re realistic, we weren’t the fastest this time,” said the Mercedes driver, who also revealed who had made a particularly fast impression: “McLaren looked exceptionally quick, and Charles Leclerc was also up to speed at times.”

“We simply happened to be out on track at the right time, when conditions were at their best. Of course, it’s nice to be at the top of the timesheets, but we know that this doesn’t tell the whole story,” added the 29-year-old Briton.

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And looking ahead to the upcoming third free practice session and qualifying, Russell also warned: “If it stays dry, there’ll be plenty to do. We want to make the most of the practice time before qualifying, particularly to learn more about the tyres and any potential graining in these cold conditions. At the moment, though, I’m feeling good. We were on the front row for the last two races, our performances were strong and I really enjoy this circuit. Hopefully we can build on that and have another good weekend.”