Fabio Quartararo has been racing in MotoGP since 2019. In his eight years in the premier class, the Frenchman has not missed a single race weekend – right up to the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix. However, it was not an injury that prevented him from travelling to the desert nation, but Yamaha’s decision to skip the Grand Prix due to the tense security situation in the Middle East.

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What was it like for Quartararo to watch his very first MotoGP race from the sofa? “It was really strange because it was the first time. Fortunately, I’ve never really been injured in my MotoGP career,” said the 27-year-old ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. “It was strange, especially FP1, because I was watching the other riders race whilst I was sitting at home having a coffee. But as the weekend went on, I got used to it.”

Quartararo watched almost the entire event. “I only missed the Moto3 FP1; otherwise, I followed every single session from Friday to Sunday,” confirmed the Yamaha rider. “On Sunday, I also had my own race – I ran a marathon. The races took place in the evening, so that worked out well.”

Fabio Quartararo: “I don’t think we’ll be quick here”

This weekend, Fabio Quartararo will be back on his M1. Will the start-finish straight in Portimão – just under a kilometre long – be a problem? “No, in my opinion, the main straight is less of a problem than the track as a whole,” he dismissed the idea. “We know that our bike’s cornering isn’t really good, nor is its braking performance. That’s why I don’t think we’ll be quick here. But as always, I’ll try to do my best and make the most of what we’ve got.”

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