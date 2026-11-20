Anyone who took a look at the lap times after the start of the Las Vegas race weekend realised straight away: the first day in Sin City was no ordinary start to free practice. That’s because the GP stars completed significantly fewer laps than usual. The weather was to blame, throwing a spanner in the works for the teams’ and drivers’ practice plans.

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The rain meant that none of the 22 drivers who took to the track for the first practice session managed to set a timed lap. In the second session, the fans who had persevered in the stands were rewarded with more action on the track. But even after dark, some riders chose not to take any unnecessary risks.

And with good reason, as the weather experts had forecast no further showers for the rest of the weekend. Consequently, there was little benefit to be gained from driving on the rain-soaked track. However, the day was not entirely wasted, as Oscar Piastri emphasised once the work was done. The McLaren star, who set the fifth-fastest lap of the day, will start the 21st race of the season with a grid penalty. This is because he is using new engine components that exceed the permitted allocation.

Oscar Piastri: Penalty doesn’t change qualifying plan

Testing the new parts was therefore the focus of his practice sessions, as the Australian reported: “Today certainly wasn’t hugely relevant for the rest of the weekend. But as far as I’m concerned, we just wanted to try out the new engine and the turbo. It was good that I was able to do a few laps.”

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“Besides, you can always learn something in these conditions, so I think it was definitely worthwhile, even if not with a view to the coming days,” the 25-year-old from Melbourne went on to explain. And he revealed that, despite his penalty, he’ll be pushing hard right to the end in qualifying.

“It’s only ten places I have to drop back. And the further up the grid I am, the better. So the penalty doesn’t change our approach to qualifying much. It’s certainly going to be an interesting Q3,” explained the nine-time Grand Prix winner.

Piastri knows that his task remains tricky. The cold temperatures make it difficult to warm up the tyres. “At the start, it was pretty much impossible to get any temperature into the tyres. Even on the intermediates, it was harder in the first few laps than in the wet. So it’s anything but easy. In the end, though, the track had dried out enough to set decent laps, and it wasn’t as bad as at the start – that was a real challenge,” he explained.