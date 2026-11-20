Let’s get this out of the way first: Ollie Bearman’s contract extension is not in dispute; the Ferrari protégé has performed well this year, paving the way for another year with the Haas team. Nevertheless, negotiations over the extension of his contract for 2027 are dragging on, which is causing frustration for the young driver.

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When asked yet again about his F1 future, Bearman complained: “There’s nothing new to say. And to be honest, I’m quite disappointed that, after 20 World Championship races, I’m still without a contract for next year.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has now responded. Speaking to the media, he explained: “I don’t think Ollie needs any motivation; he’s incredibly motivated, as you can see every week – that’s not an issue for us at all. But it simply takes time to finalise everything during contract negotiations.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu shows understanding for Bearman’s frustration

“But we’re all on the same page,” the Japanese team principal insisted. “Ollie wants to drive for us and we want Ollie in the car too. So there’s no doubt that’s how it will turn out. Unfortunately, it takes time, but it will happen,” added the team principal of the US racing team.

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Komatsu understands his driver’s frustration: “Of course, as a driver, you want these contract matters sorted out sooner, so that’s understandable. But there are many parties involved, and I don’t want to go into the details here. And he will undoubtedly be in the car in 2027 too; as I said, there’s no doubt about that.”