The start of the 21st race weekend of the year in Las Vegas proved to be a test of patience for the Formula 1 drivers and their engineers. Heavy rain turned the Las Vegas Strip Circuit into a slippery mess. Max Verstappen summed it up over the radio: “It’s an ice rink,” complained the Red Bull Racing star.

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Consequently, nobody wanted to take too many risks, which is why the first timed lap wasn’t set until the second free practice session. Once again, the low temperatures, strong wind and wet track proved a challenge for the GP stars. And those who were on the track at the right time were rewarded with a good position on the day’s timesheet. This included Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, who found himself in second place.

Fernando Alonso also finished the day unusually high up the order: he set the tenth-fastest lap. However, the speedy Asturian didn’t want to read too much into it. He emphasised: “It wasn’t a representative day, and I think half the field didn’t set any fast laps. That’s why we ended up further up the order.”

And the two-time champion explained: “Power is still very important here, as there are lots of straights on this circuit. That’s true even on a wet track. You drive at full throttle on the straights, unlike in Brazil, and you could see just how big our deficit was today.” He therefore doesn’t expect to be fast again in dry conditions, he revealed when asked.

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In the third practice session, he’ll be focusing on the tyres. “We want to know whether tyre degradation will be severe, and it’s possible we’ll have to contend with graining again, as was the case a few years ago. That’ll probably be the most important thing in the third practice session. The grid position doesn’t mean much, as we’ll lose most of those places again on the first lap.”