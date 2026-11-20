Only six RallyGP drivers are entered for the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship season finale in Abu Dhabi. It is reasonable to assume that this is partly due to the Dakar Rally’s relocation from Saudi Arabia to Portugal and Morocco. However, the uncertainties surrounding the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran will also have prompted participants to stay away from this year’s rally.

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Interesting fact: the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) is supported in its organisation by the Ministry of Defence, the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defence.

The three main contenders for the World Championship title – Daniel Sanders and Luciano Benavides (both Red Bull KTM) and Tosha Schareina (Honda) – are, of course, taking part. Sanders leads the overall standings with 87 points, but his two rivals are only 13 points behind. Whilst the KTM works team is fielding a full line-up including Edgar Canet, Honda is sending only Adrien van Beveren as support for the final race of the season. The sixth rider in the top category is Mohammed Al Balooshi (KTM).

The Rally2 category boasts a stronger line-up, featuring riders from Kove, Hero, Fantic, Husqvarna and GASGAS alongside KTM and Honda. Rally newcomer ZX Moto is preparing for the Dakar in Morocco with Tobias Ebster.

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The 35th edition of the Desert Challenge will see the route run over five stages from Al Ain to the Arabian Gulf and back. The 1,931-kilometre route comprises 1,326 kilometres of timed special stages. One of the decisive moments will come on Tuesday, 24 November, when the competitors set off on the second stage from Madinat Zayed westwards towards Al Sila’. The 330-kilometre marathon stage will take the field through unfamiliar terrain, with a greater emphasis on navigation, before the desert eventually gives way to the coast.

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The ADDC kicks off on Sunday with a prologue covering a modest seven kilometres, which will determine the starting order for the first stage. The action really gets underway on Monday;