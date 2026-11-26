On Wednesday 25 November, Red Bull KTM officially announced the departure of its number one rider, Pedro Acosta, in a press release . On Thursday, the Spaniard – who is set to join the Ducati factory team alongside champion Marc Marquez in 2027 – attended the opening press conference for the MotoGP season finale in Valencia to discuss his final race weekend with KTM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to try and enjoy it – with the fans, the brand, and everyone who has worked with me over the last six years,” said the 22-year-old. “Aprilia and Ducati are still a few steps ahead, but we’ll give it our best shot. Then I’ll be embarking on a new chapter in my career.”

Pedro Acosta is still in contention for fourth place in the World Championship at Valencia. Going into the final two races, the KTM rider has 315 points to his name. Ai Ogura (309), Fabio Di Giannantonio (298) and Raul Fernandez (283) are not far behind.

Pedro Acosta: “I’ll miss the 1,000cc engine”

On 1 December, Acosta will turn a new page at the Valencia test on the 850cc Ducati. Is he ready to prove his worth in the world championship team? “I hope I’m ready,” he smiled. “As I said a few weeks ago, this was the challenge I’d been looking for in my career. I’m so happy that it’s now just a matter of time before it all begins.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2027 season begins next Tuesday. Many riders will be switching manufacturers and teams. Added to that are the new MotoGP rules. “It’ll be great. Big champions will be switching manufacturers after a long time, like Fabio (Quartararo) or Pecco (Bagnaia). It’ll be interesting for everyone,” Acosta predicted.

At the same time, it marks the end of the 1,000cc bikes. Will Acosta miss the MotoGP rocket? “I hate the rear device (the system for adjusting the rear suspension height, ed.), because I think that in this area, the manufacturers who have understood how to use it properly have had a big advantage in the past and still do today,” explained the rider from Murcia. “On the other hand, I’ll miss the 1,000cc engine. It’s not often that we come to Mugello and reach 360 km/h on the main straight. That’s what makes MotoGP so exciting. I’ll miss that.”

Acosta: “You can’t compare a bloke who’s won ten world titles with someone who’s only won one MotoGP race”

Next season, Acosta will have a ten-time world champion, Marc Márquez, as his team-mate. For many, MM93 is the greatest of all time. How will he cope with that? “I don’t know what next year will bring. But you can’t compare a bloke who’s just won his tenth world title with a bloke who’s only won one MotoGP race,” clarified the former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion. “The challenge of having Marc as a team-mate is much greater than any challenge I’ve faced so far in my entire career.”