Despite some spirited rides – Aprilia factory rider Jorge Martin finished in the points four times in a row whilst still nursing a fracture to his right wrist, including three podium finishes and two ahead of Marc Marquez – it wasn’t enough: At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marc Marquez clinched the 2026 title.

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Martin nevertheless went into the Valencia Grand Prix in second place in the standings. However, following his team-mate’s one-two finish in Portugal, the gap between the pair is now just two points. The battle for the runners-up spot is therefore wide open. Even more important from the perspective of his employer, Aprilia, is the manufacturers’ championship. With the triple victory at the Algarve, they managed once again to overtake Ducati – the Noale-based project now holds a nine-point lead.

As the Valencia Grand Prix gets underway, it is clear that the unresolved battle between the Italian manufacturers is of the utmost importance. Jorge Martin is delighted not to be approaching the final races without a challenge: “Racing with clear goals in mind is definitely better than doing so without any extra motivation. I have to say, we’ve already given it everything we’ve got – but for Aprilia, it’s also very important to finish the season with the Constructors’ title. I want to give it my all, not just for the team – it’s important for me too to bring this era to a close in the best possible way.”

Jorge Martin (Aprilia) in Valencia Foto: Gold and Goose Jorge Martin (Aprilia) in Valencia © Gold and Goose

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At the opening press conference in Valencia, Jorge Martin played it safe when asked about his expectations for the imminent 850cc era: “The season isn’t over yet; I want to have as much energy as possible for the last two races.” At the same time, Martin admitted: “I realise that for the public and the true fans, it’s very exciting when, as is the case now, so many riders are switching to new bikes. I’m looking forward to it too – but I also know that once Valencia is over, I’d like to take a break from motorbikes for a while and recharge my batteries.”

For Jorge Martin, too, Valencia marks a farewell. Two years after leaving Pramac-Ducati as world champion, the ‘Martinator’ is now leaving the Aprilia works team to take up his post at Yamaha on 1 December. Whether he finishes as runner-up or third in the World Championship will be decided by the Sprint and GP races.