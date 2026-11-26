George Russell had little cause for celebration after the race in Las Vegas. For a long time, the experienced Mercedes driver had high hopes of winning the race; he overtook the leader, Max Verstappen, on several occasions – only to be overtaken again straight away. In the end, however, he made a costly mistake that set him back. He ultimately finished in ninth place.

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And as if that weren’t bad enough, he also had to endure the taunts of the winner, Verstappen. He clashed with the Red Bull Racing star – not for the first time – both on and off the track. And his rival responded to his comments about the Dutchman in no uncertain terms.

George Russell and Max Verstappen: Verbal exchange in Las Vegas

“The thing is, he has a lot to say off the track, and to be honest, I don’t care, because he’s so far below my level,” emphasised the Dutchman when, after his victory, he was asked about Russell’s complaints regarding his driving behaviour in the third practice session. “So there’s no point in responding to it. And today, karma came back to bite him. To be honest, it was brilliant when I saw what happened in my rear-view mirror. I thought to myself: ‘Great, my day just keeps getting better.’ And when I crossed the line first as well, my day was perfect.”

Russell had previously snapped: “There’s no rule saying you can’t overtake someone who’s starting their fast lap. But if you do that, you’re just being a pain in the neck to that person. And he does it week in, week out to lots of drivers – and everyone just puts up with it. I’m not just going to put up with someone taking the mickey out of me like that and then acting as if he’s bigger and better than everyone else. Someone’s got to stand up to him.”

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In the paddock in Qatar, this was of course a talking point again. And Russell said: ‘I don’t have much to say about it, to be honest. I found some of the comments he made after the race quite entertaining. He put in an incredible performance and won the race, so he can afford to say whatever he likes. As for me, I’m just looking ahead now.”

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George Russell: “A lot of respect” for Max Verstappen’s talent

When asked, the 28-year-old waved the question away, saying he didn’t want to respond to the comments. “Ultimately, I stand by what I said after practice. But he won the race, I didn’t, and I’m sure he found that amusing. Now there’s a new race weekend coming up and I’m focusing on what lies ahead.”

“I just want to win – it’s as simple as that. It’s not about getting into a war of words off the track. Perhaps I’m at fault when it comes to how I deal with the media. When you have a good relationship with journalists, you sometimes forget that you’re not just speaking to one person, but to millions of people watching everything on TV. I suppose that’s one of the life lessons I’ve learnt. But the rivalry is on the track, and I think that’s where I want to fight it out. I have an incredible amount of respect for Max’s talent and his achievements on the track,” added the eight-time Grand Prix winner.