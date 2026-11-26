The penultimate stage of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge was a loop starting and finishing in Madinat Zayed. The route covered 351 kilometres, 258 km of which were timed. As on Wednesday, morning mist hampered visibility, causing the start to be delayed by 30 minutes. The route took the riders through the Empty Quarter, with its high dunes and vast expanses of sand.

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Yesterday’s stage winner, Tosha Schareina (Honda), had the tricky task of opening the day’s racing. So far, the bonus system has not proved sufficient to compensate for the time spent on navigation. Behind the Spaniard came his team-mate Adrien van Beveren, who had taken the overall lead on Stage 3, and Red Bull KTM rider Luciano Benavides. World Rally Raid Championship leader Daniel Sanders (KTM) was sixth on the start grid.

From the very first waypoint, Schareina began to lose time to his pursuers and was caught by van Beveren and Benavides. However, the fastest split times were set by Rally2 rider Michael Docherty (Hero), who led by 36 seconds ahead of Benavides and van Beveren at the halfway point. Schareina and Sanders were already 5 and 9 minutes behind at this stage.

Over the final 40 kilometres, it became clear that Docherty was set to secure his second stage victory at the ADDC. The South African was 2.5 minutes ahead of Benavides, who, however, had only accumulated a one-minute time bonus for opening the stage. At the finish, the KTM rider was also handed a 15-minute time penalty for missing a waypoint just four kilometres from the end, which caused him to fall far behind.

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Behind stage winner Docherty, van Beveren therefore finished just 10 seconds behind. He was followed by two further Honda riders, Schareina and Martim Ventura. Daniel Sanders completed Stage 4 13 minutes behind, whilst Benavides finished 17 minutes behind.

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Van Beveren now holds a clear lead in the overall standings, almost two minutes ahead of Schareina and seven minutes ahead of Docherty. Sanders is fourth; however, as Docherty is competing in the Rally2 category, the Australian would receive the points for third place.

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 4 results

Platz Fahrer Nation Team Zeit / Rückstand 1 M. Docherty RSA Hero 3:05:38 (hh:mm:ss) 2 A. Van Beveren FRA Honda +0:10 (mm:ss) 3 T. Schareina ESP Honda +1:32 4 M. Ventura POR Honda +5:52 5 T. Mulec SLO KTM +7:30 6 D. Braceras Martinez ESP Hero +13:33 7 D. Sanders AUS KTM +13:41 8 E. Lane GBR KTM +14:47 9 A. McInnes GBR KTM +15:04 10 L. Benavides ARG KTM +17:07

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Standings after 4 of 5 stages

Platz Fahrer Nation Team Zeit / Rückstand 1 A. Van Beveren FRA Honda 11:06:39 (hh:mm:ss) 2 T. Schareina ESP Honda +1:57 (mm:ss) 3 M. Docherty RSA Hero +7:12 4 D. Sanders AUS KTM +17:01 5 L. Benavides ARG KTM +21:06 6 T. Mulec SLO KTM +27:12 7 A. McInnes GBR KTM +29:31 8 D. Braceras Martinez ESP Hero +43:40 9 K. Dabrowski POL KTM +52:40 10 E. Lane GBR KTM +1:00:26 (hh:mm:ss)

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