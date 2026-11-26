Abu Dhabi, Stage 4: Hero triumphs ahead of three Hondas – KTM riders well behind
Although Hero rider Michael Docherty claimed victory on the fourth stage, two Honda aces led the way in the RallyGP standings. Things didn’t go entirely smoothly for KTM.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The penultimate stage of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge was a loop starting and finishing in Madinat Zayed. The route covered 351 kilometres, 258 km of which were timed. As on Wednesday, morning mist hampered visibility, causing the start to be delayed by 30 minutes. The route took the riders through the Empty Quarter, with its high dunes and vast expanses of sand.
Yesterday’s stage winner, Tosha Schareina (Honda), had the tricky task of opening the day’s racing. So far, the bonus system has not proved sufficient to compensate for the time spent on navigation. Behind the Spaniard came his team-mate Adrien van Beveren, who had taken the overall lead on Stage 3, and Red Bull KTM rider Luciano Benavides. World Rally Raid Championship leader Daniel Sanders (KTM) was sixth on the start grid.
From the very first waypoint, Schareina began to lose time to his pursuers and was caught by van Beveren and Benavides. However, the fastest split times were set by Rally2 rider Michael Docherty (Hero), who led by 36 seconds ahead of Benavides and van Beveren at the halfway point. Schareina and Sanders were already 5 and 9 minutes behind at this stage.
Over the final 40 kilometres, it became clear that Docherty was set to secure his second stage victory at the ADDC. The South African was 2.5 minutes ahead of Benavides, who, however, had only accumulated a one-minute time bonus for opening the stage. At the finish, the KTM rider was also handed a 15-minute time penalty for missing a waypoint just four kilometres from the end, which caused him to fall far behind.
Behind stage winner Docherty, van Beveren therefore finished just 10 seconds behind. He was followed by two further Honda riders, Schareina and Martim Ventura. Daniel Sanders completed Stage 4 13 minutes behind, whilst Benavides finished 17 minutes behind.
Van Beveren now holds a clear lead in the overall standings, almost two minutes ahead of Schareina and seven minutes ahead of Docherty. Sanders is fourth; however, as Docherty is competing in the Rally2 category, the Australian would receive the points for third place.
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 4 results
1
M. Docherty
RSA
Hero
3:05:38 (hh:mm:ss)
2
A. Van Beveren
FRA
Honda
+0:10 (mm:ss)
3
T. Schareina
ESP
Honda
+1:32
4
M. Ventura
POR
Honda
+5:52
5
T. Mulec
SLO
KTM
+7:30
6
D. Braceras Martinez
ESP
Hero
+13:33
7
D. Sanders
AUS
KTM
+13:41
8
E. Lane
GBR
KTM
+14:47
9
A. McInnes
GBR
KTM
+15:04
10
L. Benavides
ARG
KTM
+17:07
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Standings after 4 of 5 stages
1
A. Van Beveren
FRA
Honda
11:06:39 (hh:mm:ss)
2
T. Schareina
ESP
Honda
+1:57 (mm:ss)
3
M. Docherty
RSA
Hero
+7:12
4
D. Sanders
AUS
KTM
+17:01
5
L. Benavides
ARG
KTM
+21:06
6
T. Mulec
SLO
KTM
+27:12
7
A. McInnes
GBR
KTM
+29:31
8
D. Braceras Martinez
ESP
Hero
+43:40
9
K. Dabrowski
POL
KTM
+52:40
10
E. Lane
GBR
KTM
+1:00:26 (hh:mm:ss)
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox