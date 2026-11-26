New rules for the Ferrari duo following the Vegas crash? Here’s what Charles Leclerc has to say
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc had to field a barrage of questions in Qatar following the Vegas crash involving his team-mate Lewis Hamilton. The Monegasque driver wasn’t allowed to answer all of them...
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An overly ambitious overtaking manoeuvre in the Las Vegas race ended in a crash that caused quite a stir: Charles Leclerc saw his chance to overtake his team-mate Lewis Hamilton during the eventful street race – and an unfortunate collision ensued, which proved costly for both team-mates.
Hamilton spun and fell back, eventually crossing the finish line in seventh place. Leclerc received a time penalty, which saw him drop to tenth place in the final standings. And he was given a dressing-down by team principal Fred Vasseur, who had already summoned him over the radio on his way back to the pits.
Charles Leclerc: “We are two strong drivers”
In Qatar, Leclerc was, of course, asked about the fallout from the crash. And, responding to team principal Fred Vasseur’s statement that the accident between the two team-mates was unacceptable, he said: “Well, Fred had already told me over the radio that he wanted to speak to me before I faced the media. So I knew where he stood. And as a driver, you have to accept that.”
And why do collisions between the two red cars keep happening? “Ultimately, we’re two very strong drivers who both want to finish ahead of the other. Unfortunately, there have been a few too many incidents recently where things have gone wrong. So, as a team, we need to find a solution to avoid that in future. It’s as simple as that,” replied the nine-time Grand Prix winner.
When asked about the content of the discussions that took place behind the scenes after the race, Leclerc was tight-lipped: “I’m not going to say, I mean, I’m not allowed to anyway. I can’t go into detail on that.” He also had no answer when asked whether the internal rules regarding battles between team-mates had changed: “I can’t say.”
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