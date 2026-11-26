This weekend marks the end of the three-year partnership between Fabio Di Giannantonio and the VR46 Racing Team. Together, they have achieved many successes and secured podium finishes. The highlight was this year’s Grand Prix victory in Barcelona.

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“It’s going to be an emotional weekend. I’m leaving Ducati – the brand that has always been my benchmark since I was a child. And then, of course, this wonderful team – we’ve been together for three years, which have gone by so quickly,” said “Diggia” on Thursday ahead of the race weekend. “You always know what you’re leaving behind, but you never know what lies ahead. This weekend will be very emotional for many reasons. I’ve met so many wonderful people and I just want to enjoy it. Of course, I’ll be keeping an eye on the result, but it’s not that important to me. I want to enjoy the weekend with the team and the bike and try to savour every moment of it.”

On 1 December, Di Giannantonio will ride KTM’s 850cc bike for the first time at the Valencia test. The new regulations bring with them many changes. Alongside the reduction in engine capacity, the devices are being phased out and aerodynamics are being scaled back. And: the MotoGP stars will have to adapt to the new Pirelli tyres. What will be the biggest change? “I think the riding style will change a little, as there’ll be less power available,” the 28-year-old is certain. “It will be a slight step backwards, as if we were moving towards the Moto2 riding style. It will be interesting to see how quickly I can adapt to this riding style again.”

MotoGP is the premier class, so the bikes should be the most difficult to ride. In other words: only the best should be able to handle them. With the new rules, the bikes will be easier to ride. Does Di Giannantonio think this is a positive change? “Let’s put it this way: for me, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, it’s good to try and make things safer. It’s also good to try and have closer races. Having motorbikes that are a bit slower will certainly help,” mused the Italian. “On the other hand, this is MotoGP. These are the craziest motorbikes and that’s how it should stay. A MotoGP bike should be something that nobody from the outside understands. It has to be very powerful and strike fear into you every time you get on it. It has to be heavy, with the wings and all that stuff – it has to be the ultimate. But yes, you always have to find a compromise, and I’m trying to embrace the change.”

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Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Perhaps the KTM is the perfect motorbike for me!”

Di Giannantonio’s aim was to move to a factory team. In 2027, this wish will come true with KTM. It will be a big change. He’ll have to adapt not only to a completely different motorbike, but also to a new team environment. At VR46, he had a crew he was familiar with, which brings many advantages.

“I certainly think that having the same crew and the same way of working helps – especially at the start of the year, because then you experience fewer changes,” says Di Giannantonio. “But you never know whether a change might be better or worse for you personally or for your career. I remember, for example, Maverick (Vinales) when he joined Yamaha: in the first test and the first races of the season, he completely outclassed everyone. Sometimes you just don’t know: maybe I’ll switch to the KTM and it’ll be the perfect bike for me right from the start, and maybe I’ll feel much, much better then. So you never know.”