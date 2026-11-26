World Championship battle intensifies: Another stage win for Al-Attiyah in Abu Dhabi
Pure drama is guaranteed as the title is decided on tomorrow’s final day in Abu Dhabi: Seth Quintero (Toyota) leads the provisional standings by a narrow margin ahead of Dacia drivers Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Following his victory yesterday, Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah also won the fourth stage of the Abu Dhabi Rally. The Dakar winner now leads the fifth and final round of the World Rally Raid Championship. Both Al-Attiyah and Loeb made up valuable points today on World Championship leader Seth Quintero (Toyota).
The 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is being completely dominated by Dacia. Following its announcement that it is withdrawing from the World Championship, the manufacturer is desperate to secure the World Championship titles in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ standings as a parting gift to itself. Following Dacia’s run of bad luck at the most recent Rally Morocco, there is now a realistic chance of achieving this.
Stage winner Al-Attiyah leads the Abu Dhabi Rally ahead of the reigning world champion Lucas Moraes and rally legend Sébastien Ogier (both Dacia) in second and third places respectively.
The fourth stage was a loop from Madanant Zayed and back, covering a distance of 351 kilometres – 258 of which were timed.
Al-Attiyah was the first to start the stage. Despite his role as the trail-blazer, he set a fast pace and left all his rivals behind. Al-Attiyah had a scare at the 70-kilometre mark when he suffered suspension damage to his Dacia Sandriders.
This incident could have cost him dearly, as from that point onwards he was locked in a close battle with title contender Seth Quintero for the stage win. However, the American, together with his co-driver Andrew Short, made a navigation error on the final section of the special stage. The Toyota Hilux duo lost more than three minutes to their rival as a result and dropped back to fourth place.
Ahead of South African Toyota driver Henk Lategan (+1:24 minutes) and Loeb (+1:57), Al-Attiyah thus secured his 54th victory in a World Rally Raid Championship stage and Dacia’s 24th.
Having trailed championship leader Seth Quintero by 21 points after the second stage, Al-Attiyah has now reduced the gap to 14 points. Loeb, too, has fought his way back to within 12 points ahead of the showdown. The title race is therefore still wide open, as there are still 35 points up for grabs: five in tomorrow’s stage and 30 for the overall Rally Raid classification.
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